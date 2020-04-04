profile
Dark Souls III
45
Likes
Likers
name : Dark Souls III
platform : PC
editor : From Software
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
10
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 169
visites since opening : 193536
obi69 > blog
[Confinement] Sautez le pas Dark Souls! (PARTIE2)



Suite de ma video postée hier pour vous inviter à sauter le pas et tenter l'aventure Dark Souls.

Bon visionnage!
La chaine collective Gameforever - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/04/2020 at 12:34 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre