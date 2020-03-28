Mike760
name : Minecraft Dungeons
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Mojang
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 4
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Minecraft Dungeons : 45 minutes de gameplay sur une RTX 2060
Waouh ça risque d’être époustouflante sur Xbox Series X avec Raytracing activé.

    posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:14 PM by chester
    comments (7)
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:20 PM
    On se contentera de la version one x perso
    kevinsnow posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Franchement propre !!
    barberousse posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:30 PM
    C'est d'une beauté rare et précieuse !
    revans posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:50 PM
    vraiment cool comme jeu
    ryosenpai posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:53 PM
    La puissance des TF
    shinz0 posted the 03/28/2020 at 03:58 PM
    Cool ça met en valeur les polygones
    revans posted the 03/28/2020 at 04:10 PM
    d'ailleurs pas de date plus précise que avril ?
