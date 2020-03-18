☠ J-Hip-hop 4 Life! / OngakuEternal.com ☠
profile
Microsoft
101
Likes
Likers
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
kamikaze1985
23
Likes
Likers
kamikaze1985
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 9
visites since opening : 53922
kamikaze1985 > blog
Ace Combat 7 et The Surge 2 bientot dans le Game Pass


Les prochains jeux du Game Pass sont connus.

19 mars:
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (Xbox)
- Kona (Xbox)
- The Surge 2 (Xbox et PC)

24 mars:
- Bleeding Edge (Xbox et PC)

26 mars:
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Xbox et PC)

mars:
- Astrologaster (PC)




Les titres qui quitteront le programme ce mois ci:

Xbox :
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Cities: Skylines
The Golf Club 2
LEGO Worlds
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Vampyr

PC :
Battle Chef Brigade
Cities: Skylines
Kingsway
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
Vampyr
Xbox - https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2020/03/18/introducing-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-perks/?ocid=XGP_soc_omc_xbo_tw_GIF_lrn_3.18
    tags : xbox pc game pass
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2020 at 01:33 PM by kamikaze1985
    comments (5)
    thauvinho posted the 03/18/2020 at 01:44 PM
    Coul pour The surge 2 Je rajoute ca dans ma liste.
    castortroy posted the 03/18/2020 at 01:57 PM
    Nickel je comptais me faire les 2
    superpanda posted the 03/18/2020 at 02:01 PM
    Le 1 n'y est mm plus, dommage je voulais le faire. La démo est sympa
    wickette posted the 03/18/2020 at 02:13 PM
    Ace combat 7
    rendan posted the 03/18/2020 at 02:22 PM
    Yes
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre