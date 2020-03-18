Les prochains jeux du Game Pass sont connus.
19 mars:
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (Xbox)
- Kona (Xbox)
- The Surge 2 (Xbox et PC)
24 mars:
- Bleeding Edge (Xbox et PC)
26 mars:
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Xbox et PC)
mars:
- Astrologaster (PC)
Les titres qui quitteront le programme ce mois ci:
Xbox :
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Cities: Skylines
The Golf Club 2
LEGO Worlds
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Vampyr
PC :
Battle Chef Brigade
Cities: Skylines
Kingsway
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
Vampyr