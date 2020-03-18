Les prochains jeux du Game Pass sont connus.19 mars:- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (Xbox)- Kona (Xbox)- The Surge 2 (Xbox et PC)24 mars:- Bleeding Edge (Xbox et PC)26 mars:- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Xbox et PC)mars:- Astrologaster (PC)Les titres qui quitteront le programme ce mois ci:Xbox :Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionCities: SkylinesThe Golf Club 2LEGO WorldsOperencia: The Stolen SunVampyrPC :Battle Chef BrigadeCities: SkylinesKingswayOperencia: The Stolen SunOrwell: Keeping an Eye on YouVampyr