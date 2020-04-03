In addition to putting the fast-paced, team-based action through its paces, Closed Alpha players will get to skate in the new Chichén Itzá arena, the biggest arena playable to date. There are also a host of new moves to pull off, including the impactful extended tackle and air tackle, as well as the teammate-powered grapple boost, grapple double jump, and grapple double pump. The character customization system is also in place, with over 70 items to tweak your character’s gloves, skates, clothes, and helmet or hair.



Roller Champions is launching in 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile.

Nous n'avions plus trop de nouvelle de Roller Champions, le titre F2P compétitif d'Ubisoft annoncé l'an dernier durant l'E3 et qui doit sortir en ce début d'année 2020.On sait désormais aujourd'hui que le jeu arrivera, en plus des autres supports déjà confirmés (PC, XO, PS4), sur Nintendo Switch mais également sur mobile (lol).Une nouvelle alpha fermée sera proposée aux joueurs sur PC le 11 mars, vous pourrez vous inscrire ici : https://roller-champions.ubisoft.com/game/en-us/