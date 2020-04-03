profile
Roller Champions
0
Like
Likers
name : Roller Champions
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : N.C
genre : sport
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
masharu
18
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 232
visites since opening : 412776
masharu > blog
Roller Champions sur Switch + nouvelle alpha sur PC


Nous n'avions plus trop de nouvelle de Roller Champions, le titre F2P compétitif d'Ubisoft annoncé l'an dernier durant l'E3 et qui doit sortir en ce début d'année 2020.

On sait désormais aujourd'hui que le jeu arrivera, en plus des autres supports déjà confirmés (PC, XO, PS4), sur Nintendo Switch mais également sur mobile (lol).



Une nouvelle alpha fermée sera proposée aux joueurs sur PC le 11 mars, vous pourrez vous inscrire ici : https://roller-champions.ubisoft.com/game/en-us/

In addition to putting the fast-paced, team-based action through its paces, Closed Alpha players will get to skate in the new Chichén Itzá arena, the biggest arena playable to date. There are also a host of new moves to pull off, including the impactful extended tackle and air tackle, as well as the teammate-powered grapple boost, grapple double jump, and grapple double pump. The character customization system is also in place, with over 70 items to tweak your character’s gloves, skates, clothes, and helmet or hair.

Roller Champions is launching in 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile.
Ubisoft - https://roller-champions.ubisoft.com/game/en-us/news-updates/66XBJoWntoXh3azPkWNmOp/roller-champions-closed-alpha-rolls-out-march-11
    tags : ubisoft roller champions
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/04/2020 at 05:43 PM by masharu
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre