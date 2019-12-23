profile
Ghost of Tsushima
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
profile
ouroboros4
ouroboros4
Ghost of Tsushima: un thème dynamique offert
Sucker Punch offre un code permettant de récupérer un thème dynamique du jeu sur votre PS4

Le code : 38BE-G6N8-L93A

Le code est valable jusqu'au 31 janvier 2020 !
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/theme-dynamique-ghost-of-tuschima-ps4-1799233
    posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:15 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (17)
    monseigneurnakata posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:19 PM
    Merci, je me le choppe direct
    rendan posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:21 PM
    Thanks
    ryosenpai posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:22 PM
    Super beau
    minbox posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:23 PM
    Merci !!
    axlenz posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:24 PM
    Oh! Cimer
    yamy posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:25 PM
    Cool
    gemini posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:29 PM
    Merci!
    axlenz posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:40 PM
    je viens de mettre le thème et c'est sacrément classe
    minbox posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:42 PM
    Le thème est monstrueux avec la musique qui va bien, bref du grand art
    madd posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:52 PM
    Merci!
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:52 PM
    cimer
    famimax posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:59 PM
    Si il y a des québecois, ou des visiteurs étrangers (il y a des japonais il me semble ?)

    Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6
    Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A
    Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3
    Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8
    Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH
    mikazaki posted the 12/23/2019 at 11:03 PM
    Merci ;p
    madd posted the 12/23/2019 at 11:21 PM
    famimax Il y a une différence sur le thème ?
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/23/2019 at 11:32 PM
    Thème, je t'aime !

    famimax posted the 12/23/2019 at 11:59 PM
    madd Non c'est le même
    hebuspsa posted the 12/24/2019 at 12:09 AM
    Theme magnifique
