name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
ouroboros4
ouroboros4
> blog
Ghost of Tsushima: un thème dynamique offert
Sucker Punch offre un code permettant de récupérer un thème dynamique du jeu sur votre PS4
Le code :
38BE-G6N8-L93A
Le code est valable jusqu'au 31 janvier 2020 !
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/theme-dynamique-ghost-of-tuschima-ps4-1799233
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/23/2019 at 10:15 PM by
ouroboros4
comments (
17
)
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:19 PM
Merci, je me le choppe direct
rendan
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:21 PM
Thanks
ryosenpai
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:22 PM
Super beau
minbox
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:23 PM
Merci !!
axlenz
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:24 PM
Oh! Cimer
yamy
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:25 PM
Cool
gemini
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:29 PM
Merci!
axlenz
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:40 PM
je viens de mettre le thème et c'est sacrément classe
minbox
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:42 PM
Le thème est monstrueux avec la musique qui va bien, bref du grand art
madd
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:52 PM
Merci!
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:52 PM
cimer
famimax
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 10:59 PM
Si il y a des québecois, ou des visiteurs étrangers (il y a des japonais il me semble ?)
Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6
Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A
Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3
Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8
Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH
mikazaki
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 11:03 PM
Merci ;p
madd
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 11:21 PM
famimax
Il y a une différence sur le thème ?
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 11:32 PM
Thème, je t'aime !
famimax
posted
the 12/23/2019 at 11:59 PM
madd
Non c'est le même
hebuspsa
posted
the 12/24/2019 at 12:09 AM
Theme magnifique
