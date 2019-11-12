accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
#sekai
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
esets
,
asakim
,
genzzo
,
yamy
,
jozen15
,
boyd
,
mikazaki
,
hyoga57
,
anakaris
name :
Shin Sakura Taisen
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
tactical-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
49
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
temporell
,
fullbuster
,
zabuza
,
smartcrush
,
battossai
,
rahxephon1
,
churos45
,
legends
,
yassmii
,
rosewood
,
momotaros
,
eyrtz
,
gunotak
,
amassous
,
tvirus
,
svr
,
linkiorra
,
ikagura
,
loudiyi
,
vengeur
,
lafontaine
,
sebthemajin
,
klepapangue
,
inglorious
,
salutcben
,
dragonkevin
,
gaeon
,
evilboss
,
supatony
,
tripy73
,
freematt
,
kaiserx
,
rixlos
,
odv78
,
milo42
,
kyogamer
,
link49
,
nekonoctis
,
jorostar
,
ellie
,
aros
,
basile93
,
eldren
,
minx
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
raph64
,
salocin
,
kamina
runrunsekai
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
465
visites since opening :
365133
runrunsekai
> blog
all
Smash Bros WiiU/3DS
J-music
SSG
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Shin Sakura Taisen The animation, trailer
Les video du jeu et sa demo ne me convainc pas dans le ganeplay donc bon vivement la serie Anime!
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/11/2019 at 04:27 PM by
runrunsekai
comments (
1
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 05:03 PM
C'est un animé Harem ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo