ajouter un titre
name :
Astral Chain
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
action
european release date :
08/30/2019
Réception Aout
Astérix & Obélix XXL2 (fini mais pas encore fait le 100%) et Astral Chain, tous deux reçu en cadeaux d'annv.
Yesterday Origins chopé hier à 1euro à NOZ.
posted the 08/31/2019 at 02:43 PM by
davydems
comments (
1
)
killia
posted
the 08/31/2019 at 03:36 PM
Amuse toi bien dessus
