Astral Chain
name : Astral Chain
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
european release date : 08/30/2019
davydems > blog
Réception Aout
Astérix & Obélix XXL2 (fini mais pas encore fait le 100%) et Astral Chain, tous deux reçu en cadeaux d'annv.



Yesterday Origins chopé hier à 1euro à NOZ.

    posted the 08/31/2019 at 02:43 PM by davydems
    killia posted the 08/31/2019 at 03:36 PM
    Amuse toi bien dessus
