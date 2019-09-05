profile
Yoshimitsu (Tekken) par Raf Grasseti (Sony Santa Monica)
Raf Grasseti le directeur artistique de God Of War de chez Sony Santa Monica, a récemment fait un artwok pour un de ses personnages favori qui est Yoshimitsu de Tekken que voici:

Foxstep
    tags : yoshimitsu raf grasseti
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:29 PM by foxstep
    comments (9)
    xenofamicom posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:35 PM
    Y'a pas à dire, il a du talent.
    mithrandir posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:39 PM
    La grande classe !
    ravyxxs posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:45 PM
    NAMUUUUUUU !!!!
    choroq posted the 05/09/2019 at 08:57 PM
    jolie
    kurosama posted the 05/09/2019 at 09:09 PM
    Ah oui quand meme
    escobar posted the 05/09/2019 at 09:38 PM
    Magnifique
    kabuki posted the 05/09/2019 at 09:43 PM
    Santa Monica que de talent ce studio , sublime
    marchand2sable posted the 05/09/2019 at 09:51 PM
    Sublime, encore mieux que dans Tekken franchement
    foxstep posted the 05/09/2019 at 09:53 PM
    Le meilleur look de Yoshi depuis Tekken 3 imo
