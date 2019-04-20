9 persos DLC MK11 sont leaké en datamining de la version Switch via un membre Reddit , et ça donne: Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, SIndel Fujin, Sheeva, Terminator, Ash, Joker, Spawn
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCShangTsung
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCJoker
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCNightwolf
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCTerminator
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCSindel
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCSpawn
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCAsh
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCFujin
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCSheeva
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCEnvironmentName
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCStoryName
DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCGOTY
posted the 04/20/2019 at 06:43 AM by foxstep