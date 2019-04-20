profile
Mortal Kombat 11: 9 persos DLC leaké
9 persos DLC MK11 sont leaké en datamining de la version Switch via un membre Reddit , et ça donne: Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, SIndel Fujin, Sheeva, Terminator, Ash, Joker, Spawn

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCShangTsung

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCJoker

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCNightwolf

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCTerminator

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCSindel

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCSpawn

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCAsh

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCFujin

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCSheeva

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCEnvironmentName

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCStoryName

DependencyRootPaths=$GameDir$ContentDLCGOTY
    posted the 04/20/2019 at 06:43 AM by foxstep
    comments (13)
    segadream posted the 04/20/2019 at 06:49 AM
    Donc ça prouve qu'il vaut mieux attendre une version complète.
    octobar posted the 04/20/2019 at 07:03 AM
    spawnini
    spawnini posted the 04/20/2019 at 07:08 AM
    Osef de Spawn, perso ringard qui n'a rien à faire dans ce jeu et même dans le JV
    spawnini posted the 04/20/2019 at 07:14 AM
    En tout cas, on fait plus appel à Terminator dans les jeux vidéos plutôt qu'à Rambo ou Rocky negan
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/20/2019 at 07:15 AM
    Autant de dlc pour continuer a l'alimenté sur next gen.
    voxen posted the 04/20/2019 at 07:43 AM
    Attends, le joker ? Je croyais que c'était plus possible car DC voulait pas voir ses perso décapités...
    uga posted the 04/20/2019 at 07:43 AM
    omg terminator!!!
    gemini posted the 04/20/2019 at 07:57 AM
    segadream j'attendrai aussi la version GotY comme pour le précédent.
    blindzorro posted the 04/20/2019 at 08:31 AM
    Ash !! Groovy !
    mithrandir posted the 04/20/2019 at 08:43 AM
    Plutôt cool mais dommage qu'il n'y ai pas Pennywise comme le prétendaient quelques rumeurs
    sonilka posted the 04/20/2019 at 08:45 AM
    voxen c'est peut etre le Joker de P5
    spidergaylord posted the 04/20/2019 at 09:15 AM
    4 guests dans un jeu? Ça me semble très très bizarre, je pense plutôt a une wishlist d un petit plaisantin qui veut créer le buzz.. .
    ouinonouinon posted the 04/20/2019 at 09:23 AM
    Dans mortal kombat x il y avait eu 4 guest alien predator Jason leatherface donc nan c'est clairement possible
