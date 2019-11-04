The Star Wars Pinball Nintendo Switch collection will offer unique gameplay modes only available on the console. Players can participate in a community-wide Galactic Struggle, which allows them to contribute points to the light or dark side, depending on their preference. Likewise, a new Career mode allows Star Wars fans to join the ranks of the Jedi or Sith as they achieve up to 50 Career Ranks, and simply playing any table unlocks special Force Power bonuses that can be applied toward bigger scores. Simply playing any table unlocks special Force Power bonuses that can be applied toward bigger scores, and a Force Training mode will help pinball Padawans maximize their potential.



Star Wars fans of all generations will enjoy tables centered around adapting movie and TV show content, iconic characters, memorable locations, and general Star Wars themes:



– Movies Adaptations: Episodes IV, V, VI, VII and VIII, plus Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story

TV Adaptations: Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels

– Characters: Han Solo, Darth Vader, Lando Calrissian in The Calrissian Chronicles table, Boba Fett, Droids

– Locations: Ahch-To Island, Mimban (Battle of Mimban)

– Themes: Jedi vs. Sith (Masters of the Force), X-wings vs. TIE fighters (Starfighter Assault), being the bad guy (Might of the First Order)

