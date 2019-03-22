Mike760
name : Control
platform : Xbox One
editor : 505 Games
developer : Remedy
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
all
(PC/XBO/PS4) Remedy confirme Control pour le 27 Aout
Control, the next game from Alan Wake and Quantum Break studio Remedy, will launch on 27th August for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You may have seen the release date floating around the internet yesterday thanks to it being accidentally published on Microsoft's Xbox store. This morning, Remedy confirmed to Eurogamer the date was indeed legit.

Control marks Remedy's departure from making games exclusive to PC and Xbox - and was notable for its announcement during Sony's PlayStation E3 conference last year.
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2019-03-22-alan-wake-studios-control-now-has-confirmed-release-date
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/22/2019 at 03:57 PM by chester
    comments (3)
    tlj posted the 03/22/2019 at 04:29 PM
    Est-ce une bonne date sachant que shenmue 3 sort le même jour ? Les publics sont sûrement différents, mais à voir quand même..
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/22/2019 at 05:03 PM
    Rien à voir VDD. Un "gros" joueur prendra les deux.
    gat posted the 03/22/2019 at 05:18 PM
    Bonne nouvelle d'entrée, pas de série à chier à la Quantum Break. Et j'espère une difficulté un peu plus élevée que ce dernier aussi.
