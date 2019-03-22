Control, the next game from Alan Wake and Quantum Break studio Remedy, will launch on 27th August for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



You may have seen the release date floating around the internet yesterday thanks to it being accidentally published on Microsoft's Xbox store. This morning, Remedy confirmed to Eurogamer the date was indeed legit.



Control marks Remedy's departure from making games exclusive to PC and Xbox - and was notable for its announcement during Sony's PlayStation E3 conference last year.