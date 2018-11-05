profile
God Of War: Mes Captures en Mode Photo Partie 2 (Spoilers)
Deuxième fournée de captures perso, la ou la première partie c'était plus des captures combats, la c'est plus explorations et panorama, enjoy
































Mes Captures God Of War Partie 1
Foxstep
    tags : god of war kratos captures arteus photomode mimir
    posted the 05/11/2018 at 10:02 PM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    gat posted the 05/11/2018 at 10:04 PM
    Vire-moi ces bandes noires dégueulasses putain.
    foxstep posted the 05/11/2018 at 10:06 PM
    gat ça rajoute un coté artistique et cinématographie.
