God Of War: Mes Captures en Mode Photo (Gros Spoilers)
Quelque captures perso du GOTG aka God War Enjoy










































Attention ça va devenir (GIGA) Gore ^^:











Allez hop aprés une journée plein d'action, on retourne avec fiston chez nos 2 forgerons favoris





Et enfin deux Captures 100% en hommage au tout premier God Of War



    posted the 05/10/2018 at 10:21 PM by foxstep
    lt93 posted the 05/10/2018 at 10:24 PM
    En miniature j'ai cru que ton avatar était Zemmour
    Faut que j'aille me coucher moi x)
    diablo posted the 05/10/2018 at 10:24 PM
    ça rend carrément moins bien en mode photo qu'en screen in Game à l'inverse de Uncharted ou Horizon
    misterpixel posted the 05/10/2018 at 10:46 PM
    Qu’est-ce que ça va être long d’attendre la suite
    foxstep posted the 05/10/2018 at 11:08 PM
    misterpixel Il sortira avant FF7 remake c'est déjà pas si mal. Puis y'aura plein de gros super jeux entre temps.
    misterpixel posted the 05/10/2018 at 11:30 PM
    foxstep
    marchand2sable posted the 05/10/2018 at 11:44 PM
    Je crois je vais test le mode god of war dans quelques jours je suis chaud pour un second 100% de ce magnifique jeu.
