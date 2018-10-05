accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
84
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
dx93
,
alexandra
,
glados
,
eldren
,
grozourson
,
battossai
,
fullbuster
,
klepapangue
,
ootaniisensei
,
minx
,
valien
,
khalas
,
darksephiroth
,
krjc
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
trungz
,
amassous
,
drakeramore
,
tvirus
,
lndscorpion
,
sephiroth07
,
aiolia081
,
smokeur
,
momotaros
,
binou87
,
milo42
,
asus
,
chester
,
cb
,
darkyx
,
supatony
,
gaymer40
,
badaboumisbackagain
,
goldmen33
,
kyogamer
,
arngrim
,
ninja17
,
lightning
,
odv78
,
onirinku
,
hyoga57
,
svr
,
airman
,
bigboss18
,
badaboum
,
jojoplay4
,
t800
,
gantzeur
,
asakim
,
spawnini
,
diablass59
,
slyder
,
geugeuz
,
sensei
,
yosp
,
docteurdeggman
,
minbox
,
olimar59
,
carapuce
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
lordguyver
,
terminator
,
kenpokan
,
kurosama
,
hado78
,
ravyxxs
,
gat
,
sebalt
,
strifedcloud
,
shiroyashagin
,
neckbreaker71
,
choupiloutre
,
shindo
,
roxloud
,
nekonoctis
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
uit
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1608
visites since opening :
1777826
foxstep
> blog
God Of War: Mes Captures en Mode Photo (Gros Spoilers)
Quelque captures perso du GOTG aka God War
Enjoy
Attention ça va devenir (GIGA) Gore ^^:
Allez hop aprés une journée plein d'action, on retourne avec fiston chez nos 2 forgerons favoris
Et enfin deux Captures 100% en hommage au tout premier God Of War
Foxstep
tags :
god of war
kratos
mode photo
captures
arteus
he's back!!! 8)
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/10/2018 at 10:21 PM by
foxstep
comments (
6
)
lt93
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 10:24 PM
En miniature j'ai cru que ton avatar était
Zemmour
Faut que j'aille me coucher moi x)
diablo
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 10:24 PM
ça rend carrément moins bien en mode photo qu'en screen in Game à l'inverse de Uncharted ou Horizon
misterpixel
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 10:46 PM
Qu’est-ce que ça va être long d’attendre la suite
foxstep
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 11:08 PM
misterpixel
Il sortira avant FF7 remake c'est déjà pas si mal.
Puis y'aura plein de gros super jeux entre temps.
misterpixel
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 11:30 PM
foxstep
marchand2sable
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 11:44 PM
Je crois je vais test le mode god of war dans quelques jours je suis chaud pour un second 100% de ce magnifique jeu.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Faut que j'aille me coucher moi x)