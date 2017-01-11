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Fable
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name : Fable
title : Bienvenue en Albion
screen name : fable
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/fable
official website : http://
creator : negan
creation date : 11/01/2017
last update : 08/25/2026
description : .
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articles : 52
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Article de la Hess : Un screenshot pour Fable
Fable


En attendant le gameplay demain + 60 FPS confirmé

C'est beau
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    posted the 08/25/2026 at 04:37 PM by negan
    comments (8)
    skuldleif posted the 08/25/2026 at 04:40 PM

    Le 60 fps est a la mode , tant mieux
    malroth posted the 08/25/2026 at 04:49 PM
    si seulement yavait la VF
    ravyxxs posted the 08/25/2026 at 04:50 PM
    Sur PC il va tabasser ce jeu, j'espère que les combats seront fluide, parce que ça ressemblait trop à du Hogwart Legacy la dernière fois.
    link571 posted the 08/25/2026 at 05:15 PM
    Le seul jeu Xbox que je voulais sur play juste dommage pour la vf
    xynot posted the 08/25/2026 at 05:21 PM
    La claque de dingue
    newtechnix posted the 08/25/2026 at 05:24 PM
    magnifique
    masharu posted the 08/25/2026 at 05:24 PM
    Le fait que Microsoft met en avant autre chose que des designs insipides pour l'avatar me fera peut être intéresser pour un achat.
    zekk posted the 08/25/2026 at 05:25 PM
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