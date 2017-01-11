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Bienvenue en Albion
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name :
Fable
title :
Bienvenue en Albion
screen name :
fable
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/fable
official website :
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creator :
negan
creation date :
11/01/2017
last update :
08/25/2026
description :
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Fable
Article de la Hess : Un screenshot pour Fable
Fable
En attendant le gameplay demain + 60 FPS confirmé
C'est beau
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posted the 08/25/2026 at 04:37 PM by
negan
comments (
8
)
skuldleif
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 04:40 PM
Le 60 fps est a la mode , tant mieux
malroth
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 04:49 PM
si seulement yavait la VF
ravyxxs
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 04:50 PM
Sur PC il va tabasser ce jeu, j'espère que les combats seront fluide, parce que ça ressemblait trop à du Hogwart Legacy la dernière fois.
link571
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 05:15 PM
Le seul jeu Xbox que je voulais sur play
juste dommage pour la vf
xynot
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 05:21 PM
La claque de dingue
newtechnix
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 05:24 PM
magnifique
masharu
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 05:24 PM
Le fait que Microsoft met en avant autre chose que des designs insipides pour l'avatar me fera peut être intéresser pour un achat.
zekk
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 05:25 PM
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Le 60 fps est a la mode , tant mieux