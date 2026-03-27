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ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
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name :
La one piece team
title :
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name :
bladagun
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website :
http://
creator :
bladagun
creation date :
06/30/2008
last update :
03/27/2026
description :
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags :
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posted the 03/27/2026 at 12:20 PM by
yanssou
comments (
2
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/27/2026 at 12:42 PM
Si imu va s absenter, c est qu il va venir en personne a elbaf.
shanks
posted
the 03/27/2026 at 12:44 PM
Pas mal pas mal mais je reste frustré du sort de Usopp.
J'espère que l'arc est pas bouclé et qu'il va se passer un truc à son sujet sinon quel rdv manqué bordel...
fan2jeux
C'est ce que ça semble teaser mais je pense pas, ce serait trop tôt.
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J'espère que l'arc est pas bouclé et qu'il va se passer un truc à son sujet sinon quel rdv manqué bordel...
fan2jeux
C'est ce que ça semble teaser mais je pense pas, ce serait trop tôt.