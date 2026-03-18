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Marvel Cinematic Universe
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name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 03/18/2026
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 408
visites since opening : 625539
subscribers : 31
bloggers : 5
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Spider-man : Brand New Day Trailer
VF


VO
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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2026 at 11:35 AM by bladagun
    comments (5)
    bladagun posted the 03/18/2026 at 11:38 AM
    Ça donne vraiment envie !
    link571 posted the 03/18/2026 at 11:41 AM
    Plutôt classe cette BA Les couleurs sont plus sombres et ça me plaît
    xynot posted the 03/18/2026 at 11:51 AM
    Merci d'avoir dégagé Jon Watts, là ça claque et ça donne envie
    derno posted the 03/18/2026 at 12:12 PM
    ça a l'air sympa.
    content de retrouver le costume classique et plus cette armure d'iron man en mode spidy.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/18/2026 at 12:14 PM
    Oh Tom Pays-Bas encore ?!
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