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Marvel Cinematic Universe
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name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
03/18/2026
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
articles :
408
visites since opening :
625539
subscribers :
31
bloggers :
5
ratchet
(creator)
bladagun
(editor)
darksephiroth
(editor)
number57
(editor)
opthomas
(editor)
channel
members (31)
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Spider-man : Brand New Day Trailer
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0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/18/2026 at 11:35 AM by
bladagun
comments (
5
)
bladagun
posted
the 03/18/2026 at 11:38 AM
Ça donne vraiment envie !
link571
posted
the 03/18/2026 at 11:41 AM
Plutôt classe cette BA
Les couleurs sont plus sombres et ça me plaît
xynot
posted
the 03/18/2026 at 11:51 AM
Merci d'avoir dégagé Jon Watts, là ça claque et ça donne envie
derno
posted
the 03/18/2026 at 12:12 PM
ça a l'air sympa.
content de retrouver le costume classique et plus cette armure d'iron man en mode spidy.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 03/18/2026 at 12:14 PM
Oh Tom Pays-Bas encore ?!
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content de retrouver le costume classique et plus cette armure d'iron man en mode spidy.