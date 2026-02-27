accueil
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
group information
name :
La one piece team
title :
ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name :
bladagun
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website :
http://
creator :
bladagun
creation date :
06/30/2008
last update :
02/27/2026
description :
LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags :
onepiece
luffy
op
one piece
bladagun
cloud d strife
articles :
442
visites since opening :
2204139
subscribers :
49
bloggers :
9
bladagun
(creator)
strifedcloud
(administrator)
law
(editor)
axdslz
(editor)
cloudragnarok
(editor)
trafalgar
(editor)
itachi974
(editor)
gtoonizuka69
(editor)
yanssou
(editor)
members (49)
yanssou
nindo64
diablass5
jorostar
draer
hado78
law
monkeydlu
leykel
supatony
gtoonizuk
mikel971
One Piece 1175
https://mangamoins.com/scan/OP1175
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
bladagun
,
akd
,
mrponey
,
sorakairi86
posted the 02/27/2026 at 09:19 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (
6
)
bladagun
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 09:56 PM
Vraiment très sympas, hâte de voir ce beau bordel animé !
thelastone
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 09:58 PM
Voilà ça c'est un bon chapitre
shanks
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 10:04 PM
On imagine que Imu a assisté au fameux combat entre "Le Gardien" et Nika.
Et là, un flashback imaginez
yanssou
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 10:04 PM
thelastone
les deux dernières phrases font tellement pitiés
kikoo31
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 10:08 PM
mrponey
posted
the 02/27/2026 at 10:09 PM
Le Luffy vs Loki est probable vu la fameuse légende du Dieu de la Guerre
Si Imu prend le contrôle de Loki je serais un peu deg
