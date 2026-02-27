ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
La one piece team
name : La one piece team
title : ONE PIECE Gamekyo team
screen name : bladagun
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/bladagun
official website : http://
creator : bladagun
creation date : 06/30/2008
last update : 02/27/2026
description : LA team de one piece sur gamekyo
tags : onepiece luffy op one piece bladagun cloud d strife
articles : 442
visites since opening : 2204139
subscribers : 49
bloggers : 9
members (49)
One Piece 1175
https://mangamoins.com/scan/OP1175
    bladagun, akd, mrponey, sorakairi86
    posted the 02/27/2026 at 09:19 PM by yanssou
    comments (6)
    bladagun posted the 02/27/2026 at 09:56 PM
    Vraiment très sympas, hâte de voir ce beau bordel animé !
    thelastone posted the 02/27/2026 at 09:58 PM
    Voilà ça c'est un bon chapitre
    shanks posted the 02/27/2026 at 10:04 PM
    On imagine que Imu a assisté au fameux combat entre "Le Gardien" et Nika.

    Et là, un flashback imaginez
    yanssou posted the 02/27/2026 at 10:04 PM
    thelastone les deux dernières phrases font tellement pitiés
    kikoo31 posted the 02/27/2026 at 10:08 PM
    mrponey posted the 02/27/2026 at 10:09 PM
    Le Luffy vs Loki est probable vu la fameuse légende du Dieu de la Guerre

    Si Imu prend le contrôle de Loki je serais un peu deg
