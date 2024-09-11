accueil
Marvel Cinematic Universe
53
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Cinematic Universe
marvelcinematicunivers
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
http://gamekyo.com
ratchet
09/28/2013
11/09/2024
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
407
581027
31
5
ratchet
bladagun
darksephiroth
number57
opthomas
almightyb
redrat973
hebuspsa
smokeboom
sailormoo
number57
kali
molotov
hado78
opthomas
zephon
birmou
Nouveaux trailers pour thunderbolts et Captain america : BNW
Thunderbolts
Vost
Vf
Captain america : Brave New World
Vost
Vf
1
victornewman
posted the 11/09/2024 at 10:40 PM by
bladagun
bladagun
the 11/09/2024 at 10:43 PM
Autant le Thunderbolts a l'air mid autant l'ambiance du trailer cap donne vraiment envie !
