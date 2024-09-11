group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 11/09/2024
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 407
visites since opening : 581027
subscribers : 31
bloggers : 5
Nouveaux trailers pour thunderbolts et Captain america : BNW
Thunderbolts


Vost


Vf




Captain america : Brave New World

Vost



Vf




    posted the 11/09/2024 at 10:40 PM by bladagun
    comments (1)
    bladagun posted the 11/09/2024 at 10:43 PM
    Autant le Thunderbolts a l'air mid autant l'ambiance du trailer cap donne vraiment envie !
