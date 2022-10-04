accueil
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
negan
,
nicolasgourry
,
moijuliefr
kevisiano
04/10/2022
04/10/2022
last update :
12/18/2022
description :
Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors ?
posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:44 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (
15
)
bigsnake
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:46 PM
Callisto protocole et Witcher 3 version ps5.
jf17
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:47 PM
J'ai finis GOW et maintenant the witcher 3 ( encore une fois) et FF7 crisis core
shinz0
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:48 PM
Biomutant sur PS4 Pro, j'aime bien l'univers et lexploration mais la narration, le gameplay et le framerate dégueulasse vont me faire arrêter je pense...
wazaaabi
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:49 PM
Toujours sur Okami Switch et Deathloop ps5
2 très bon jeux
narustorm
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:49 PM
Crisis core
Et un peu de DQ tresures
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:51 PM
Shenmue 2
UFC 4
innelan
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:52 PM
Super mario world sur super nintendo
Sturmovik il 2 sur 360
Hotwheels sur ps5
Et surtout mario lapin cretin 2 sur switch.
churos45
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 02:53 PM
J'ai à peine pu jouer mais j'ai fini Somerville. L'histoire est sympa mais le jeu est très lent
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 03:01 PM
innelan
t'est chaud toi dis donc
hanackil
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 03:03 PM
L'excellent midnight suns, callisto protocol que j'ai lâcher et biensure the witcher 3 version ps5
yanssou
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 03:04 PM
ng+ sur horizon 2
serve
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 03:07 PM
The Witcher 3 version PS5.
testament
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 03:08 PM
FE:Three Houses
The Witcher 3
kakazu
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 03:24 PM
Midnight Suns sur PC
ioop
posted
the 12/18/2022 at 04:02 PM
fifa vite fait, je vais jouer 1h à the Callisto protocol après
