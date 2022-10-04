Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
4
creator : kevisiano
creation date : 04/10/2022
last update : 12/18/2022
description : Création d'un groupe "Jeux de la semaine" au lieu de polluer mon profil ^^
articles : 35
visites since opening : 67386
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
members (2)
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:44 PM by kevisiano
    comments (15)
    bigsnake posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:46 PM
    Callisto protocole et Witcher 3 version ps5.
    jf17 posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:47 PM
    J'ai finis GOW et maintenant the witcher 3 ( encore une fois) et FF7 crisis core
    shinz0 posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:48 PM
    Biomutant sur PS4 Pro, j'aime bien l'univers et lexploration mais la narration, le gameplay et le framerate dégueulasse vont me faire arrêter je pense...
    wazaaabi posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:49 PM
    Toujours sur Okami Switch et Deathloop ps5
    2 très bon jeux
    narustorm posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:49 PM
    Crisis core
    Et un peu de DQ tresures
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:51 PM
    Shenmue 2

    UFC 4
    innelan posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:52 PM
    Super mario world sur super nintendo
    Sturmovik il 2 sur 360
    Hotwheels sur ps5
    Et surtout mario lapin cretin 2 sur switch.
    churos45 posted the 12/18/2022 at 02:53 PM
    J'ai à peine pu jouer mais j'ai fini Somerville. L'histoire est sympa mais le jeu est très lent
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/18/2022 at 03:01 PM
    innelan t'est chaud toi dis donc
    hanackil posted the 12/18/2022 at 03:03 PM
    L'excellent midnight suns, callisto protocol que j'ai lâcher et biensure the witcher 3 version ps5
    yanssou posted the 12/18/2022 at 03:04 PM
    ng+ sur horizon 2
    serve posted the 12/18/2022 at 03:07 PM
    The Witcher 3 version PS5.
    testament posted the 12/18/2022 at 03:08 PM
    FE:Three Houses
    The Witcher 3

    kakazu posted the 12/18/2022 at 03:24 PM
    Midnight Suns sur PC
    ioop posted the 12/18/2022 at 04:02 PM
    fifa vite fait, je vais jouer 1h à the Callisto protocol après
