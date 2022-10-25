accueil
Marvel Cinematic Universe
group information
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
10/25/2022
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
Les gardiens de la Galaxy holliday spécial Trailer #1
VO:
Pas de VF ou VOST pour l'instant je mettrais à jour.
Peter Quill est fan de footlose, ça serais marrant qu'ils le force à dancer pour Quill
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 10/25/2022 at 06:59 PM by
bladagun
comments (
5
)
newtechnix
posted
the 10/25/2022 at 07:05 PM
Il manque pas quelqu'un?
bladagun
posted
the 10/25/2022 at 07:08 PM
newtechnix
qui ?
J'aime vraiment pas la geulle de ce groot XD
idd
posted
the 10/25/2022 at 07:09 PM
newtechnix
tu parles de gamora ?
newtechnix
posted
the 10/25/2022 at 07:12 PM
bladagun
idd
oui, j'ai pas fais gaffe
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 10/25/2022 at 07:12 PM
HAHA c'est ouf de réaliser que c'est les Marvel qui sont devenu les films de Noel
J'aime vraiment pas la geulle de ce groot XD