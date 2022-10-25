group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
52
Likes
Likers
name : Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 10/25/2022
description : Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 405
visites since opening : 537580
subscribers : 30
bloggers : 5
channel
members (30)
more members
Les gardiens de la Galaxy holliday spécial Trailer #1





VO:


Pas de VF ou VOST pour l'instant je mettrais à jour.

Peter Quill est fan de footlose, ça serais marrant qu'ils le force à dancer pour Quill


    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 10/25/2022 at 06:59 PM by bladagun
    comments (5)
    newtechnix posted the 10/25/2022 at 07:05 PM
    Il manque pas quelqu'un?
    bladagun posted the 10/25/2022 at 07:08 PM
    newtechnix qui ?

    J'aime vraiment pas la geulle de ce groot XD
    idd posted the 10/25/2022 at 07:09 PM
    newtechnix tu parles de gamora ?
    newtechnix posted the 10/25/2022 at 07:12 PM
    bladagun idd oui, j'ai pas fais gaffe
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 10/25/2022 at 07:12 PM
    HAHA c'est ouf de réaliser que c'est les Marvel qui sont devenu les films de Noel
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo