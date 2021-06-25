accueil
Marvel Cinematic Universe
name :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title :
Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name :
marvelcinematicunivers
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website :
http://gamekyo.com
creator :
ratchet
creation date :
09/28/2013
last update :
06/25/2021
description :
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags :
thor
marvel
iron man
hulk
captain america
nick fury
phase 2
phase 1
phase 3
s.h.i.e.l.d
hawkeye
black widows
maria hill
phil coulson
Shang-chi nouveau trailer
Sortie le 1er septembre.
Vost:
Vf:
Fin fang foom :
Abomination :
posted the 06/25/2021 at 08:43 PM by
bladagun
comments (
4
)
popomolos
posted
the 06/25/2021 at 09:00 PM
Quand Shang chie il vaut mieux détaler
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/25/2021 at 09:07 PM
popomolos
sinon pour en revenir au film, je sais pas trop à quoi il va servir à part être calibré pour la chine et les convertir davantage au mcu, personnellement je miserai plutôt une piece sur GI joe Snake eyes, je n'en attendais mais il risque d'être une bonne surprise vu les derniers trailers
cail2
posted
the 06/25/2021 at 09:07 PM
popomolos
Ah ouais quand même...
bladagun
posted
the 06/25/2021 at 09:13 PM
jaysennnin
bah c'est le plus gros marché donc il était obligé le film shang chi. Je sais pas pourquoi disney ne l'a pas fait avant dailleur
