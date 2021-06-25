group information
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel Cinematic Universe
title : Marvel Cinematic Universe
screen name : marvelcinematicunivers
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/marvelcinematicunivers
official website : http://gamekyo.com
creator : ratchet
creation date : 09/28/2013
last update : 06/25/2021
Groupe ayant pour sujet principal l'adaptation de l'univers Marvel au cinéma mais également en série télé via Marvel's Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D
tags : thor marvel iron man hulk captain america nick fury phase 2 phase 1 phase 3 s.h.i.e.l.d hawkeye black widows maria hill phil coulson
articles : 402
visites since opening : 504300
subscribers : 30
bloggers : 5
Shang-chi nouveau trailer
Sortie le 1er septembre.

Vost:


Vf:


Fin fang foom :


Abomination :

    posted the 06/25/2021 at 08:43 PM by bladagun
    comments (4)
    popomolos posted the 06/25/2021 at 09:00 PM
    Quand Shang chie il vaut mieux détaler
    jaysennnin posted the 06/25/2021 at 09:07 PM
    popomolos
    sinon pour en revenir au film, je sais pas trop à quoi il va servir à part être calibré pour la chine et les convertir davantage au mcu, personnellement je miserai plutôt une piece sur GI joe Snake eyes, je n'en attendais mais il risque d'être une bonne surprise vu les derniers trailers
    cail2 posted the 06/25/2021 at 09:07 PM
    popomolos
    Ah ouais quand même...
    bladagun posted the 06/25/2021 at 09:13 PM
    jaysennnin bah c'est le plus gros marché donc il était obligé le film shang chi. Je sais pas pourquoi disney ne l'a pas fait avant dailleur
