accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
aeris201
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
aeris354
,
aeris355
,
aeris358
,
aeris361
,
aeris362
,
aeris363
,
aeris365
,
aeris202
,
aeris203
,
skuldleif
,
barret49201
,
suzukube
aeris201
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
196
visites since opening :
334006
aeris201
> blog
[Switch 2] Finir le mois d'aout en beauté
Avec deux belles "nouveautés"
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
,
suzukube
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:16 PM by
aeris201
comments (
24
)
gat
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:21 PM
Quand je dis que ce mec est un putain de mythomane. La Rog Xbox en arrière plan. J’suis mort
suzukube
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:23 PM
Quelle console exceptionnelle
Un sans fautes !
tripy73
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:23 PM
gat
: vu la vitrine dans laquelle elle se trouve et où il y a aussi deux ordinateurs portables, je pense que la photo a été prise dans le magasin où il a acheté les jeux.
losz
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:25 PM
Deux versions inferior, bof
loganwolverine
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:31 PM
gat
Ouai c'est un mytho, il se vante de ne pas acheter de Gamekeycard et la d'un coup il va en acheter ...Soit c'est aussi Link49 ou soit c'est Suzukube vue que y a que sur son ile ou t'as un seul magasin de jv qui vends de tout dont de l'occasion et retro comme on le voit avec la nes adaptateur et la snes
loganwolverine
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:36 PM
Montres ton ticket de caisse
thelastone
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:36 PM
Cest quoi l'enseigne car ca sort le 28 elden ring si je me trompe pas
niflheim
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:39 PM
GKC, je pourrais pas. Il y en a qui ont déjà reçu aussi Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.2 sur PS5 avec le steelbook offert par Micromania, ils ont posté des photos
https://editioncollector.fr/collectors/metal-gear-solid-master-collection-vol-2-steelbook-bonus-de-precommande
c'est beau ! je vais l'avoir demain
Notre cher Conkerax (#Physical Never Dies) a été invité par
Capcom France
pour la présentation physique de l'édition premium de Onimusha Way of the Sword sur PS5 avec son steelbook.
Très chouette également, je vais l'avoir aussi, sortie le 4 septembre !
shanks
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:50 PM
Pas bien de voler les images des autres :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1vyvjmc/its_a_wonderful_day/?solution=6a88be012d9605466a88be012d960546&js_challenge=1&token=7afd7253fec22262ff1c52b1703fe9ec14f2a27a1715d84673bcaba490b6b9df&jsc_orig_r=&tl=fr
gat
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:53 PM
shanks
ratchet
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:53 PM
shanks
a quand une limitation des articles et surtout un règlement ?
shanks
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:55 PM
ratchet
4 articles par jour, c'est encore trop ?
natedrake
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 07:59 PM
shanks
jeanouillz
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:08 PM
shanks
Bien vu
Au faite, bravo à Gamekyo pour ne pas avoir crash pendant le live d'hier (ou j'ai pas fait gaffe)
Et en restant sur Switch 2 : du gameplay pour Dragon's Dogma 2 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u8qhZMwxmk
yanssou
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:10 PM
La honte n'a aucune limite
loganwolverine
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:11 PM
aeris201
Sale Mythomane
Je le savais que t'étais un sale MENTEUR. Tu ments tu ments tu ments. C'est honteux
ratchet
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:12 PM
shanks
clairement. 2 suffisent amplement. Surtout si c’est pour faire de la merde.
On en a tous marre.
loganwolverine
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:15 PM
ratchet
Ce qui m'énèrve le plus avec ce faux compte c'est la promotion des GameKeycards alors qu'il n'en prend pas ce Mythomane de merde
thauvinho
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:16 PM
loganwolverine
Si ça se trouve il n'a même pas de Switch 2
loganwolverine
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:19 PM
thauvinho
En faite j'ai su qu'il mentait quand il avait fait un certain commentaire sur un jeu Switch 2, et j'ai su qu'il n'achetait jamais de GKC. Pourtant comme il est malade proN il continue les articles pour faire acheter les jeux a d'autres. La folie pour en arriver en plus a pondre des articles de Mythomane. AERIS201 LE MENTEUR TRIPLES COMPTES
negan
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:26 PM
ratchet
On en a
tous
marre.
Vous êtes 5.6 a tout casser, c'est pas tous.
suzukube
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:26 PM
shanks
Goat #1 je m'incline
Sherlock Holmes
gat
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:29 PM
suzukube
Perso, j’ai cru que c’était toi sur la photo vu les paluches
loganwolverine
posted
the 08/26/2026 at 08:35 PM
gat
idem
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Notre cher Conkerax (#Physical Never Dies) a été invité par Capcom France pour la présentation physique de l'édition premium de Onimusha Way of the Sword sur PS5 avec son steelbook.
Très chouette également, je vais l'avoir aussi, sortie le 4 septembre !
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1vyvjmc/its_a_wonderful_day/?solution=6a88be012d9605466a88be012d960546&js_challenge=1&token=7afd7253fec22262ff1c52b1703fe9ec14f2a27a1715d84673bcaba490b6b9df&jsc_orig_r=&tl=fr
4 articles par jour, c'est encore trop ?
Au faite, bravo à Gamekyo pour ne pas avoir crash pendant le live d'hier (ou j'ai pas fait gaffe)
Et en restant sur Switch 2 : du gameplay pour Dragon's Dogma 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u8qhZMwxmk
Je le savais que t'étais un sale MENTEUR. Tu ments tu ments tu ments. C'est honteux
On en a tous marre.
Vous êtes 5.6 a tout casser, c'est pas tous.