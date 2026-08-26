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Elden Ring
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name : Elden Ring
platform : Switch 2
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 2] Finir le mois d'aout en beauté
Avec deux belles "nouveautés"

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    kisukesan, suzukube, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:16 PM by aeris201
    comments (24)
    gat posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:21 PM
    Quand je dis que ce mec est un putain de mythomane. La Rog Xbox en arrière plan. J’suis mort
    suzukube posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:23 PM
    Quelle console exceptionnelle Un sans fautes !
    tripy73 posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:23 PM
    gat : vu la vitrine dans laquelle elle se trouve et où il y a aussi deux ordinateurs portables, je pense que la photo a été prise dans le magasin où il a acheté les jeux.
    losz posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:25 PM
    Deux versions inferior, bof
    loganwolverine posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:31 PM
    gat Ouai c'est un mytho, il se vante de ne pas acheter de Gamekeycard et la d'un coup il va en acheter ...Soit c'est aussi Link49 ou soit c'est Suzukube vue que y a que sur son ile ou t'as un seul magasin de jv qui vends de tout dont de l'occasion et retro comme on le voit avec la nes adaptateur et la snes
    loganwolverine posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:36 PM
    Montres ton ticket de caisse
    thelastone posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:36 PM
    Cest quoi l'enseigne car ca sort le 28 elden ring si je me trompe pas
    niflheim posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:39 PM
    GKC, je pourrais pas. Il y en a qui ont déjà reçu aussi Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.2 sur PS5 avec le steelbook offert par Micromania, ils ont posté des photos https://editioncollector.fr/collectors/metal-gear-solid-master-collection-vol-2-steelbook-bonus-de-precommande c'est beau ! je vais l'avoir demain

    Notre cher Conkerax (#Physical Never Dies) a été invité par Capcom France pour la présentation physique de l'édition premium de Onimusha Way of the Sword sur PS5 avec son steelbook.
    Très chouette également, je vais l'avoir aussi, sortie le 4 septembre !
    shanks posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:50 PM
    Pas bien de voler les images des autres :
    https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1vyvjmc/its_a_wonderful_day/?solution=6a88be012d9605466a88be012d960546&js_challenge=1&token=7afd7253fec22262ff1c52b1703fe9ec14f2a27a1715d84673bcaba490b6b9df&jsc_orig_r=&tl=fr
    gat posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:53 PM
    shanks
    ratchet posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:53 PM
    shanks a quand une limitation des articles et surtout un règlement ?
    shanks posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:55 PM
    ratchet
    4 articles par jour, c'est encore trop ?
    natedrake posted the 08/26/2026 at 07:59 PM
    shanks
    jeanouillz posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:08 PM
    shanks Bien vu
    Au faite, bravo à Gamekyo pour ne pas avoir crash pendant le live d'hier (ou j'ai pas fait gaffe)

    Et en restant sur Switch 2 : du gameplay pour Dragon's Dogma 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0u8qhZMwxmk
    yanssou posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:10 PM
    La honte n'a aucune limite
    loganwolverine posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:11 PM
    aeris201 Sale Mythomane

    Je le savais que t'étais un sale MENTEUR. Tu ments tu ments tu ments. C'est honteux
    ratchet posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:12 PM
    shanks clairement. 2 suffisent amplement. Surtout si c’est pour faire de la merde.

    On en a tous marre.
    loganwolverine posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:15 PM
    ratchet Ce qui m'énèrve le plus avec ce faux compte c'est la promotion des GameKeycards alors qu'il n'en prend pas ce Mythomane de merde
    thauvinho posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:16 PM
    loganwolverine Si ça se trouve il n'a même pas de Switch 2
    loganwolverine posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:19 PM
    thauvinho En faite j'ai su qu'il mentait quand il avait fait un certain commentaire sur un jeu Switch 2, et j'ai su qu'il n'achetait jamais de GKC. Pourtant comme il est malade proN il continue les articles pour faire acheter les jeux a d'autres. La folie pour en arriver en plus a pondre des articles de Mythomane. AERIS201 LE MENTEUR TRIPLES COMPTES
    negan posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:26 PM
    ratchet On en a tous marre.

    Vous êtes 5.6 a tout casser, c'est pas tous.
    suzukube posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:26 PM
    shanks Goat #1 je m'incline Sherlock Holmes
    gat posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:29 PM
    suzukube Perso, j’ai cru que c’était toi sur la photo vu les paluches
    loganwolverine posted the 08/26/2026 at 08:35 PM
    gat idem
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