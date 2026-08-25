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Capcom
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[Switch 2] Démo jouable d'Onimusha disponible sur l'eShop
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jeanouillz
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legato
posted the 08/25/2026 at 06:32 PM by
aeris201
comments (
5
)
darkwii
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 06:45 PM
Cool
legato
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 06:53 PM
Super enfin
kidicarus
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 06:55 PM
Super, j'avais regardé ça hier croyant qu'il y avait une démo; maintenant c'est bon.
burningcrimson
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 07:16 PM
Merci, je vais comparer avec la version ps5
burningcrimson
posted
the 08/25/2026 at 07:50 PM
Encore une fois Capcom a bien bossé sur switch 2. Par contre en portable beaucoup d'aliasing.
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