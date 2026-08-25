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name : Capcom
official website : http://www.capcom.com
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 2] Démo jouable d'Onimusha disponible sur l'eShop
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    jeanouillz, legato
    posted the 08/25/2026 at 06:32 PM by aeris201
    comments (5)
    darkwii posted the 08/25/2026 at 06:45 PM
    Cool
    legato posted the 08/25/2026 at 06:53 PM
    Super enfin
    kidicarus posted the 08/25/2026 at 06:55 PM
    Super, j'avais regardé ça hier croyant qu'il y avait une démo; maintenant c'est bon.
    burningcrimson posted the 08/25/2026 at 07:16 PM
    Merci, je vais comparer avec la version ps5
    burningcrimson posted the 08/25/2026 at 07:50 PM
    Encore une fois Capcom a bien bossé sur switch 2. Par contre en portable beaucoup d'aliasing.
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