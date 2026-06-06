n'hesitez pas a me suggerer des titres que je complete cette liste
===A venir/daté 2026
===
Vapor World: Over The Mind.....................Q2 2026
Halo: Campaign Evolved.....................Été 2026
Ascend To Zero.....................13 juillet 2026
Mistfall Hunter.....................juillet 2026
Beast of Reincarnation.....................3 août 2026
Marvel Tokon.....................6 août 2026
Star Wars Zero Company..................... 28 Août
The Blood of Dawnwalker..................... 3 septembre 2026
Screenbound.....................10 septembre 2026
Marvel's Wolverine.....................15 septembre 2026
Dune Awakening..................... 22 septembre 2026
Control Resonant.....................24 septembre 2026
Silent Hill: Townfall..................... 24 septembre 2026
Onimusha: Way of the Sword.....................25 septembre 2026
End of Abyss.....................1er Octobre
Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered.....................1er octobre 2026
Rayman Legends Retold.....................1er octobre 2026
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.....................2 octobre 2026
Star Wars Galactic Racer.....................6 Octobre
Call of duty Modern Warfare 4.....................23 octobre
No Rest for the Wicked.....................octobre
RESONANCE: A Plague Tale Legacy.....................Octobre
Phantom Blade Zero.....................29 octobre
GTA VI.....................19 Novembre
===Non daté 2026
===
Crowsworn
Gears of War: E-Day
Armatus
The Eternal Life of Goldman
There Are No Ghosts At The Grand
Kena: Scars of Kosmora
decapolice
===Daté ou période de sortie 2027
===
Stranger Than Heaven.....................15 janvier 2027
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.....................12 février 2027
Fable.....................Février 2027
Exodus.....................Q1/Q2 2027
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.....................Q1/Q2 2027
Clutch printemps.....................2027
Final Fantasy VII Revelation.....................Q2 2027
ADS :Alien Deathstorm..................... 2027
Kemuri.....................2027
Resident Evil Veronica.....................2027
The Lost Wild.....................2027
Until Dawn 2.....................2027
Virtua fighter crossroad
===TBD 2027/2028
===
Judas
The Witcher IV
God of War: Laufey
Far cry 7
Assassin's creed Hexe
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel's Blade
The Witcher remake
Monster Hunter Wild Ascendance
Max Payne 1&2 remake
State of Decay 3
Clockwork Revolution
OD: Knock
Alien: Isolation 2
Stellar Blade: Blood Rain
Intergalactic
tomb raider catalyst
Tides of Annihilation
Crossfire
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
Atomic heart 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
Stuntman: Hollywood
Blood Message
Gen Atlas
The Wolf Among Us 2 (et Remastered)
Ill
Raji: Kaliyuga
No law
Erosion
Lofsöng
SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed
Bancho the Chef
Zoopunk
End of Abyss 1er Octobre
Star Wars Galactic Racer 6 Octobre
grievous32 carrément , tu pense un des 2 gros star wars annoncé a des chances d'etre pour 2028 ou c'est foutu?