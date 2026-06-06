n'hesitez pas a me suggerer des titres que je complete cette liste======Vapor World: Over The Mind.....................Q2 2026Halo: Campaign Evolved.....................Été 2026Ascend To Zero.....................13 juillet 2026Mistfall Hunter.....................juillet 2026Beast of Reincarnation.....................3 août 2026Marvel Tokon.....................6 août 2026Star Wars Zero Company..................... 28 AoûtThe Blood of Dawnwalker..................... 3 septembre 2026Screenbound.....................10 septembre 2026Marvel's Wolverine.....................15 septembre 2026Dune Awakening..................... 22 septembre 2026Control Resonant.....................24 septembre 2026Silent Hill: Townfall..................... 24 septembre 2026Onimusha: Way of the Sword.....................25 septembre 2026End of Abyss.....................1er OctobreDynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered.....................1er octobre 2026Rayman Legends Retold.....................1er octobre 2026Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.....................2 octobre 2026Star Wars Galactic Racer.....................6 OctobreCall of duty Modern Warfare 4.....................23 octobreNo Rest for the Wicked.....................octobreRESONANCE: A Plague Tale Legacy.....................OctobrePhantom Blade Zero.....................29 octobreGTA VI.....................19 Novembre======CrowswornGears of War: E-DayArmatusThe Eternal Life of GoldmanThere Are No Ghosts At The GrandKena: Scars of Kosmoradecapolice======Stranger Than Heaven.....................15 janvier 2027Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.....................12 février 2027Fable.....................Février 2027Exodus.....................Q1/Q2 2027The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.....................Q1/Q2 2027Clutch printemps.....................2027Final Fantasy VII Revelation.....................Q2 2027ADS :Alien Deathstorm..................... 2027Kemuri.....................2027Resident Evil Veronica.....................2027The Lost Wild.....................2027Until Dawn 2.....................2027Virtua fighter crossroad======JudasThe Witcher IVGod of War: LaufeyFar cry 7Assassin's creed HexeMarvel 1943: Rise of HydraMarvel's BladeThe Witcher remakeMonster Hunter Wild AscendanceMax Payne 1&2 remakeState of Decay 3Clockwork RevolutionOD: KnockAlien: Isolation 2Stellar Blade: Blood RainIntergalactictomb raider catalystTides of AnnihilationCrossfirePrince of Persia: The Sands of Time RemakeAtomic heart 2Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last RoninStuntman: HollywoodBlood MessageGen AtlasThe Wolf Among Us 2 (et Remastered)IllRaji: KaliyugaNo lawErosionLofsöngSpeedRunners 2: King of SpeedBancho the ChefZoopunk