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skuldleif > blog
Liste non exhaustive 2026-2028
n'hesitez pas a me suggerer des titres que je complete cette liste

===A venir/daté 2026===

Vapor World: Over The Mind.....................Q2 2026
Halo: Campaign Evolved.....................Été 2026
Ascend To Zero.....................13 juillet 2026
Mistfall Hunter.....................juillet 2026
Beast of Reincarnation.....................3 août 2026
Marvel Tokon.....................6 août 2026
Star Wars Zero Company..................... 28 Août
The Blood of Dawnwalker..................... 3 septembre 2026
Screenbound.....................10 septembre 2026
Marvel's Wolverine.....................15 septembre 2026
Dune Awakening..................... 22 septembre 2026
Control Resonant.....................24 septembre 2026
Silent Hill: Townfall..................... 24 septembre 2026
Onimusha: Way of the Sword.....................25 septembre 2026
End of Abyss.....................1er Octobre
Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered.....................1er octobre 2026
Rayman Legends Retold.....................1er octobre 2026
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.....................2 octobre 2026
Star Wars Galactic Racer.....................6 Octobre
Call of duty Modern Warfare 4.....................23 octobre
No Rest for the Wicked.....................octobre
RESONANCE: A Plague Tale Legacy.....................Octobre
Phantom Blade Zero.....................29 octobre
GTA VI.....................19 Novembre

===Non daté 2026===

Crowsworn
Gears of War: E-Day
Armatus
The Eternal Life of Goldman
There Are No Ghosts At The Grand
Kena: Scars of Kosmora
decapolice


===Daté ou période de sortie 2027===

Stranger Than Heaven.....................15 janvier 2027
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.....................12 février 2027
Fable.....................Février 2027
Exodus.....................Q1/Q2 2027
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.....................Q1/Q2 2027
Clutch printemps.....................2027
Final Fantasy VII Revelation.....................Q2 2027
ADS :Alien Deathstorm..................... 2027
Kemuri.....................2027
Resident Evil Veronica.....................2027
The Lost Wild.....................2027
Until Dawn 2.....................2027
Virtua fighter crossroad

===TBD 2027/2028===

Judas
The Witcher IV
God of War: Laufey
Far cry 7
Assassin's creed Hexe
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel's Blade
The Witcher remake
Monster Hunter Wild Ascendance
Max Payne 1&2 remake
State of Decay 3
Clockwork Revolution
OD: Knock
Alien: Isolation 2
Stellar Blade: Blood Rain
Intergalactic
tomb raider catalyst
Tides of Annihilation
Crossfire
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
Atomic heart 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
Stuntman: Hollywood
Blood Message
Gen Atlas
The Wolf Among Us 2 (et Remastered)
Ill

Raji: Kaliyuga
No law
Erosion
Lofsöng
SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed
Bancho the Chef
Zoopunk
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    megadeth
    posted the 06/06/2026 at 05:15 PM by skuldleif
    comments (6)
    kratoszeus posted the 06/06/2026 at 05:17 PM
    T en a qu ils vont dire pire gen y a pas de jeux
    skuldleif posted the 06/06/2026 at 05:19 PM
    n'hesitez pas a ajouter des titres que je mette a jours entre autre les jeux switch 2 ou steam only notable
    malcomz posted the 06/06/2026 at 05:30 PM
    Virtua fighter crossroad
    grievous32 posted the 06/06/2026 at 05:32 PM
    Star Wars Zero Company 28 Août
    End of Abyss 1er Octobre
    Star Wars Galactic Racer 6 Octobre
    skuldleif posted the 06/06/2026 at 05:43 PM
    malcomz ah bah ouep jsuis biaisé vis a vis des jeux de combats mais je l'ai mis du coup

    grievous32 carrément , tu pense un des 2 gros star wars annoncé a des chances d'etre pour 2028 ou c'est foutu?
    kikoo31 posted the 06/06/2026 at 05:54 PM
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