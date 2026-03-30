Famitsu Sales: Week 14, 2026 (Mar 30 - Apr 05)01./01. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 45.484 / 867.171 (-7%)02./04. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 8.131 / 2.888.474 (+16%)03./12. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 5.186 / 4.182.507 (+25%)04./00. [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2026.03.27} (¥4.536) - 4.956 / 23.19405./13. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 4.710 / 8.415.833 (+17%)06./05. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom) {2026.03.13} (¥8.173) - 4.588 / 58.077 (-16%)07./03. [NS2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder: NS2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo) {2026.03.26} (¥7.797) - 4.324 / 14.482 (-57%)08./07. [NSW] Pokemon Fire Red / Leaf Green (Download Card) (Pokemon Co.) {2026.02.27} (¥1.818 ) - 4.146 / 15.292 (-20%)09./06. [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss) {2026.03.20} (¥8.800) - 3.812 / 40.185 (-28%)10./17. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 3.706 / 98.786 (+17%)Top 10NS2 - 5NSW - 4PS5 - 1