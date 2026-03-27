1 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 114,515 (772,915)

2 [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 31,108 (New)

3 [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 10,294 (48,012)

4 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 8,276 (2,873,338 )

5 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 7,833 (90,975)

6 [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 6,652 (198,271)

7 [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 5,872 (5,932)

8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,760 (8,407,095)

9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,451 (4,173,164)

10 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,784 (91,914)

11 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,120 (1,105,900)

12 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,799 (1,629,195)

13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,783 (5,891,779)

14 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,776 (243,340)

15 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,659 (286,536)

16 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,517 (1,712,836)

17 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 2,514 (515,102)

18 [PS5] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 2,471 (19,659)

19 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,364 (6,558,104)

20 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,269 (213,760)

21 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,141 (180,220)

22 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 1,926 (488,999)

23 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,915 (1,496,001)

24 [PS5] MLB The Show 26 (SIE, 03/17/26) – 1,893 (New)

25 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,892 (333,262)

26 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 1,764 (145,732)

27 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,733 (4,525,023)

28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,695 (1,487,540)

29 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,373 (5,670,634)

30 [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 1,269 (24,060)



On voit que le top 10 est maintenant depuis un bon moment contrôlé par la Switch 2 mais après et fort logiquement, de part son parc, la Switch est encore bien placé si on va regarder au delà du top 10.



La PS 5 arrive maintenant à placer plus de titres, habituellement cela sort dans le top 10 puis cela disparait.