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TOP 30 Japon
1 [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 114,515 (772,915)
2 [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 31,108 (New)
3 [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 10,294 (48,012)
4 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 8,276 (2,873,338 )
5 [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 7,833 (90,975)
6 [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 6,652 (198,271)
7 [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 5,872 (5,932)
8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,760 (8,407,095)
9 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,451 (4,173,164)
10 [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,784 (91,914)
11 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,120 (1,105,900)
12 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,799 (1,629,195)
13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,783 (5,891,779)
14 [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,776 (243,340)
15 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 2,659 (286,536)
16 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,517 (1,712,836)
17 [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 2,514 (515,102)
18 [PS5] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 2,471 (19,659)
19 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,364 (6,558,104)
20 [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 2,269 (213,760)
21 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,141 (180,220)
22 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 1,926 (488,999)
23 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,915 (1,496,001)
24 [PS5] MLB The Show 26 (SIE, 03/17/26) – 1,893 (New)
25 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,892 (333,262)
26 [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 1,764 (145,732)
27 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,733 (4,525,023)
28 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,695 (1,487,540)
29 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,373 (5,670,634)
30 [PS5] Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Genki, 02/26/26) – 1,269 (24,060)

On voit que le top 10 est maintenant depuis un bon moment contrôlé par la Switch 2 mais après et fort logiquement, de part son parc, la Switch est encore bien placé si on va regarder au delà du top 10.

La PS 5 arrive maintenant à placer plus de titres, habituellement cela sort dans le top 10 puis cela disparait.
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    link49
    posted the 03/27/2026 at 10:17 AM by newtechnix
    comments (6)
    newtechnix posted the 03/27/2026 at 10:19 AM
    l'effet Pokopia:

    [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 114,515 (772,915)
    [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 5,872 (5,932)
    [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 3,120 (1,105,900)
    [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,799 (1,629,195)
    [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,373 (5,670,634)

    On note le retour de Scarlet/Violet ...5 titres Pokémon dans le top 30 c'est plutôt fort.
    cyr posted the 03/27/2026 at 10:27 AM
    newtechnix attend la sortie de pokemon vague et vent, ça va être une boucherie
    newtechnix posted the 03/27/2026 at 10:30 AM
    cyr 2027 quand même, va falloir être patient, c'est surtout le ND que out le monde attends car la visibilité 2026 est vraiment réduite et nintendo a intérêt d'appoter du lourd car là c'est mouif pour ce début 2026
    choroq posted the 03/27/2026 at 10:31 AM
    j'adore les jeux jap, mais là crimson me ferait plus envie, mais xeno m'a calmer sur le monde ouvert en ce moment, je préfère des jeux rapide en ce moment. Pour le reste, ça me fait pas rêver, non rien en jap en ce moment me fait rêver. Viendra surement quand il vont créer de bien belle et nouvelles choses, ou alors un jeu mais vraiment renouvelé.
    cyr posted the 03/27/2026 at 11:03 AM
    newtechnix fin 2027 je dirais même. Les pokemon canonique sont sortie soit en octobre, soit en novembre.....


    Tu enlève yoshi, et il y a plus rien en first party qui est daté

    Ça sent le nintendo direct a plein nez. Mais je penser qu'il serait sortie cette semaine..

    La ça commence a être inquiétant.
    newtechnix posted the 03/27/2026 at 11:22 AM
    choroq Pragmata arrive
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