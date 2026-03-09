Famitsu Sales: Week 11, 2026 (Mar 09 - Mar 15)01./01. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 117.029 / 658.400 (-78%)04./02. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem # (Capcom) {2026.02.27} (¥8.173) - 12.787 / 191.619 (-45%)06./03. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 8.280 / 2.865.062 (-17%)07./04. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo) {2026.02.12} (¥8.164) - 7.311 / 83.142 (-24%)09./06. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 5.038 / 8.402.335 (-21%)10./08. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 4.535 / 88.130 (-11%)Top 10NS2 - 6PS5 - 3NSW - 1