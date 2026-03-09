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Pokemon Pokopia
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name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
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Charts Famitsu du 09/03/26 au 15/03/26
Famitsu Sales: Week 11, 2026 (Mar 09 - Mar 15)

01./01. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 117.029 / 658.400 (-78%)
02./00. [NS2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom) {2026.03.13} (¥8.173) - 37.718 / NEW
03./00. [PS5] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom) {2026.03.13} (¥8.173) - 17.188 / NEW
04./02. [PS5] Resident Evil Requiem # (Capcom) {2026.02.27} (¥8.173) - 12.787 / 191.619 (-45%)
05./00. [PS5] Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake # (Koei Tecmo) {2026.03.12} (¥5.800) - 12.115 / NEW
06./03. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 8.280 / 2.865.062 (-17%)
07./04. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo) {2026.02.12} (¥8.164) - 7.311 / 83.142 (-24%)
08./00. [NS2] Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake # (Koei Tecmo) {2026.03.12} (¥5.800) - 6.436 / NEW
09./06. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 5.038 / 8.402.335 (-21%)
10./08. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 4.535 / 88.130 (-11%)

Top 10

NS2 - 6
PS5 - 3
NSW - 1

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    Who likes this ?
    hypermario, gaeon, ducknsexe
    posted the 03/19/2026 at 01:21 PM by aeris637
    comments (4)
    hypermario posted the 03/19/2026 at 01:24 PM
    lol la galere des tableaux
    aeris637 posted the 03/19/2026 at 01:26 PM
    hypermario Finalement j'ai preferé faire une capture d'ecran pour le tableau des ventes hardware
    rogeraf posted the 03/19/2026 at 01:33 PM
    Meme pas un jeu UbiSoft
    ducknsexe posted the 03/19/2026 at 02:39 PM
    Excellent.

    Les vieilles capture reflète toujours la réalité du marché
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