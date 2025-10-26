profile
Ico & Shadow of the Colossus - Classics HD
25
Likers
name : Ico & Shadow of the Colossus - Classics HD
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : compilation
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/28/2011
us release date : 09/27/2011
japanese release date : 09/22/2011
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
28
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1181
visites since opening : 1886726
obi69 > blog
all
On stream en chill' LE chef d'œuvre


Ca faisait tellement longtemps que je n'y avais pas rejoué...C'est parti ! Venez je vous attend on en parle .
La chaine Twitch si vous voulez follow - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/26/2025 at 10:48 AM by obi69
    comments (1)
    vyse posted the 10/26/2025 at 11:53 AM
    Je lui préfère Shadow of the Colossus
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo