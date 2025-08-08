1 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 54,491 (New)

2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 51,544 (1,445,628 )

3 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 25,199 (207,055)

4 [NSW] hololive Holo’s Hanafuda (Gemdrops, 07/31/25) – 16,200 (New)

5 [PS5] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 12,351 (New)

6 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 10,250 (28,419)

7 [NSW] Castlevania Advance Collection (Superdeluxe Games, 07/31/25) – 9,101 (New)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,932 (3,955,307)

9 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,027 (6,398,596)

10 [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 5,574 (161,597)

11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,411 (8,187,310)

12 [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 5,099 (New)

13 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 4,224 (1,359,768 )

14 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,887 (5,590,880)

15 [SW2] Ys X: Proud Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 07/31/25) – 3,436 (New)

16 [PS5] WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers (505 Games, 07/24/25) – 2,884 (17,374)

17 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,880 (4,461,296)

18 [NSW] Mononoke Chigiri (Idea Factory, 07/31/25) – 2,699 (New)

19 [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 2,572 (152,169)

20 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,498 (1,619,849)

21 [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 2,446 (46,489)

22 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,320 (5,781,771)

23 [PS5] Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (SIE, 06/26/25) – 2,027 (95,144)

24 [PS4] Castlevania Advance Collection (Superdeluxe Games, 07/31/25) – 1,928 (New)

25 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 1,726 (2,030,048 )

26 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,719 (1,422,850)

27 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 1,672 (145,389)

28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,640 (2,396,721)

29 [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 1,497 (30,375)

30 [NSW] Fuuraiki 5 (Nippon Ichi Software, 07/31/25) – 1,496 (New)



Death Stranding 2 se dirige doucement vers les 100 000 ventes.



Gros bide pour Y's X Nordic Proud sur Switch 2.



Bizarrerie Zelda TotK switch 2 apparait dans le top pendant que la version Switch est absente...mais on voit surtout que la versions Switch 1 de BotW est devant sans qu'une versionSwitch 2 soit dans le top 30.



Sympathique présence de la compilation Castlevania Advance Collection.



On va maintenant regarder le comportement des jeux Switch 2 par rapport aux jeux Switch 1:



Il va s'écouler un moment avant de voir disparaitre totalement la domination Switch.



[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,027 (6,398,596) qui malkgré la présence du nouveau MK arrive facilement à se vendre.



Globalement la Switch 2 de par son parc vierge va réussir à placer des titres "exclusifs" facilement...enfin surtout ceux de Nintendo comme DK et MK.