Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
obi69
obi69
articles : 1132
visites since opening : 1775137
obi69 > blog
Je découvre à mon tour Clair Obscur : Expédition 33


Mon 1er jeu et stream sur Ps5 ! Enjoy !
La chaine Twitch si vous voulez follow - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
    posted the 06/25/2025 at 09:21 PM by obi69
