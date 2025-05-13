accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
12
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
diablass59
,
tvirus
,
liquidus
,
hado78
,
hatefield
,
yeumpi
,
nduvel
,
shanks
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
jeuxvideo2
name :
Resident Evil 0 HD
platform :
PC
editor :
Capcom
developer :
N.C
genre :
survival horror
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
28
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
pxl
,
iglou2310
,
almightybhunivelze
,
madmovies
,
kisukesan
,
wutai
,
tanakieyoshiro
,
momotaros
,
guyllan
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1114
visites since opening :
1734142
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Rediff soirée Resident 0
Si vous avez loupé le stream, je vous partage, après celui de Rebirth, celui que j'ai fait du 0 hier !
Bon visionnage (vous verrez j'ai un peu galéré XD)
La chaine Twitch si vous voulez follow
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
suzukube
posted the 05/13/2025 at 07:40 PM by
obi69
comments (
1
)
suzukube
posted
the 05/13/2025 at 07:59 PM
Ouaiiiiis j'aime trop Rebecca Chambers en plus et le train avec Billy au début
Merci du partage !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo