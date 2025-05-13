profile
Resident Evil 0 HD
name : Resident Evil 0 HD
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : N.C
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : non
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
profile
obi69
obi69
Rediff soirée Resident 0


Si vous avez loupé le stream, je vous partage, après celui de Rebirth, celui que j'ai fait du 0 hier !

Bon visionnage (vous verrez j'ai un peu galéré XD)
La chaine Twitch si vous voulez follow
    suzukube
    posted the 05/13/2025 at 07:40 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 05/13/2025 at 07:59 PM
    Ouaiiiiis j'aime trop Rebecca Chambers en plus et le train avec Billy au début Merci du partage !
