profile
Borderlands 4
0
Likers
name : Borderlands 4
platform : Switch 2
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Gearbox Software
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
peace
0
Like
Likers
peace
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 3262
peace > blog
Borderlands 4 – Creator's Voice (Nintendo Switch 2)
Un Nouveau creator voice dispo !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfctU8kZBVA
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/13/2025 at 01:08 PM by peace
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/13/2025 at 01:12 PM
    Si tu enlèves le "https" ça marchera mieux ^^
    peace posted the 05/13/2025 at 01:30 PM
    nicolasgourry Merci ^^
    suzukube posted the 05/13/2025 at 01:31 PM
    Merci du partage !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo