accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Borderlands 4
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Gearbox Software
genre :
FPS
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
peace
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3
visites since opening :
3262
peace
> blog
Borderlands 4 – Creator's Voice (Nintendo Switch 2)
Un Nouveau creator voice dispo !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfctU8kZBVA
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/13/2025 at 01:08 PM by
peace
comments (
3
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/13/2025 at 01:12 PM
Si tu enlèves le "https" ça marchera mieux ^^
peace
posted
the 05/13/2025 at 01:30 PM
nicolasgourry
Merci ^^
suzukube
posted
the 05/13/2025 at 01:31 PM
Merci du partage !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo