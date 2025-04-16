profile
Cronos : The New Dawn
1
Likers
name : Cronos : The New Dawn
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Bloober Team
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
midomashakil
9
Likes
Likers
midomashakil
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 199
visites since opening : 330350
midomashakil > blog
Cronos: The New Dawn - trailer Gameplay
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, tripy73, gasmok2, marchand2sable, donpandemonium, iglooo
    posted the 04/16/2025 at 02:27 PM by midomashakil
    comments (6)
    idd posted the 04/16/2025 at 02:37 PM
    olalala comment ça va être géant
    raykaza posted the 04/16/2025 at 02:38 PM
    On a la le digne descendant de dead space OMG
    marchand2sable posted the 04/16/2025 at 02:52 PM
    Vraiment sympa
    donpandemonium posted the 04/16/2025 at 02:55 PM
    J'adore. J'adore ce studio décidément. L'ambiance a l'air top. On dirait un peu un Control gore mélangé à un Quantum Break pour la manipulation temporelle ( additionné à un peu de Dead Space pour les streumons ).
    gasmok2 posted the 04/16/2025 at 03:11 PM
    ça m'a l'air bien bien sympa
    kujotaro posted the 04/16/2025 at 03:37 PM
    Putain ENFIN UN SUCCESSEUR À DEAD SPACE !!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo