name :
Cronos : The New Dawn
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Bloober Team
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
midomashakil
Cronos: The New Dawn - trailer Gameplay
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
tripy73
,
gasmok2
,
marchand2sable
,
donpandemonium
,
iglooo
posted the 04/16/2025 at 02:27 PM by midomashakil
midomashakil
comments (6)
6
)
idd
posted
the 04/16/2025 at 02:37 PM
olalala comment ça va être géant
raykaza
posted
the 04/16/2025 at 02:38 PM
On a la le digne descendant de dead space OMG
marchand2sable
posted
the 04/16/2025 at 02:52 PM
Vraiment sympa
donpandemonium
posted
the 04/16/2025 at 02:55 PM
J'adore. J'adore ce studio décidément. L'ambiance a l'air top. On dirait un peu un Control gore mélangé à un Quantum Break pour la manipulation temporelle ( additionné à un peu de Dead Space pour les streumons ).
gasmok2
posted
the 04/16/2025 at 03:11 PM
ça m'a l'air bien bien sympa
kujotaro
posted
the 04/16/2025 at 03:37 PM
Putain ENFIN UN SUCCESSEUR À DEAD SPACE !!!
