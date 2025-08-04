accueil
name :
Hollow Knight
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Team Cherry
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Hollow Knight Silksong sortira sur Switch et Switch 2
Pas de jaloux.
Mais toujours aucune date de sortie non plus.
https://x.com/griffinmatta/status/1909395467945099502?s=46
posted the 04/08/2025 at 12:49 AM by
ouroboros4
