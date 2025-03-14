profile
Xenoblade X à leak attention au spoil !
nouvelle catégorie
Le .xci du jeu vient de fuiter ce matin, faite attention au spoil dans les prochaines heures à venir !

Pour rappel la sortie du jeu est prévue pour le Jeudi 20 mars.

Xenoblade Chronicles X - https://x.com/Pirat_Nation/status/1900483646529630423
    posted the 03/14/2025 at 10:12 AM by nagori
    comments (3)
    rogeraf posted the 03/14/2025 at 10:16 AM
    Xenoblade X à leak mdr , alors tu peux revoir tout le gameplay et soluce de la version Wii U, c'est pareil
    zekk posted the 03/14/2025 at 10:17 AM
    rogeraf Ben non, vu qu'il y a tout un arc exclusif à cette version
    amario posted the 03/14/2025 at 10:46 AM
    Une manière detournée de dire qu'il est dispo?
