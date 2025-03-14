accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
wario
,
roivas
,
opthomas
,
greggy
,
roxloud
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
gareauxloups
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition
platform :
Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
jf17
nagori
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
31
visites since opening :
86998
nagori
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Xenoblade X à leak attention au spoil !
nouvelle catégorie
Le .xci du jeu vient de fuiter ce matin, faite attention au spoil dans les prochaines heures à venir !
Pour rappel la sortie du jeu est prévue pour le Jeudi 20 mars.
Xenoblade Chronicles X
-
https://x.com/Pirat_Nation/status/1900483646529630423
tags :
xenoblade chronicles x
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/14/2025 at 10:12 AM by
nagori
comments (
3
)
rogeraf
posted
the 03/14/2025 at 10:16 AM
Xenoblade X à leak mdr , alors tu peux revoir tout le gameplay et soluce de la version Wii U, c'est pareil
zekk
posted
the 03/14/2025 at 10:17 AM
rogeraf
Ben non, vu qu'il y a tout un arc exclusif à cette version
amario
posted
the 03/14/2025 at 10:46 AM
Une manière detournée de dire qu'il est dispo?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo