Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater
7
name : Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Virtuos Games
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X
Recommandations pc pour mgs delta .
Configuration minimale :
- OS : 64-bit Windows 10 / 11
- Processeur :Intel i5-8600 ou AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Mémoire : 16 Go
- Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- Stockage : SSD recommandé / 100 Go

Configuration recommandée: 1080p, medium, 60 fps :
- OS : 64-bit Windows 10 / 11
- Processeur :Intel i7-8700K ou AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Mémoire : 16 Go
- Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Stockage : SSD recommandé / 100 Go
    posted the 02/26/2025 at 11:51 AM by marchale
    comments (6)
    marchand2sable posted the 02/26/2025 at 11:57 AM
    Ok pour moi juste le 100 go que c'est lourd...Je vais devoir supprimer un jeu.
    nyght posted the 02/26/2025 at 12:00 PM
    A l'aise pour moi
    tokito posted the 02/26/2025 at 12:11 PM
    Je veux la conf 4kultra60

    Ca devrait piquer !
    mibugishiden posted the 02/26/2025 at 12:17 PM
    marchand2sable MGS 3 Delta ca se merite, donc fais de la place
    solarr posted the 02/26/2025 at 12:29 PM
    De toute façon, avec le FSR + nvidia Framegen, je pense que ce n'est même plus la peine d'investir dans une carte, même ceux ayant encore l'immortelle GTX série 1000 dans leur bécane.
    solarr posted the 02/26/2025 at 12:33 PM
    tokito
    une grosse RTX 3080 pour jouer en medium ? à voir s'il y a du pipeau dans ces specs.

    Si c'est le cas, et sans FSR + DLSS, ça peut effectivement piquer.
