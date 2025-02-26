Configuration minimale :

- OS : 64-bit Windows 10 / 11

- Processeur :Intel i5-8600 ou AMD Ryzen 5 3600

- Mémoire : 16 Go

- Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

- Stockage : SSD recommandé / 100 Go



Configuration recommandée: 1080p, medium, 60 fps :

- OS : 64-bit Windows 10 / 11

- Processeur :Intel i7-8700K ou AMD Ryzen 5 3600

- Mémoire : 16 Go

- Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

- Stockage : SSD recommandé / 100 Go