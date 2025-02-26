Configuration minimale :
- OS : 64-bit Windows 10 / 11
- Processeur :Intel i5-8600 ou AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Mémoire : 16 Go
- Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- Stockage : SSD recommandé / 100 Go
Configuration recommandée: 1080p, medium, 60 fps :
- OS : 64-bit Windows 10 / 11
- Processeur :Intel i7-8700K ou AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Mémoire : 16 Go
- Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Stockage : SSD recommandé / 100 Go
posted the 02/26/2025 at 11:51 AM by marchale
Ca devrait piquer !
une grosse RTX 3080 pour jouer en medium ? à voir s'il y a du pipeau dans ces specs.
Si c'est le cas, et sans FSR + DLSS, ça peut effectivement piquer.