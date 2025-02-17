1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 806 votes
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 678 votes
3. [PS5] Pragmata – 371 votes
4. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 360 votes
5. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 339 votes
6. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 297 votes
7. [NSW] Atelier Yumia – 270 votes
8. [NSW] Pokemon Legends Z-A – 239 votes
9. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 233 votes
10. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 228 votes
11. [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster – 180 votes
12. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 164 votes
13. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 143 votes
14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 138 votes
15. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 – 109 votes
16. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 106 votes
17. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – 98 votes
18. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 95 votes
19. [NSW] ToHeart – 92 votes
20. [NSW] Utawarerumono Trilogy Set – 90 votes
21. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 85 votes
22. [PS5] Atelier Yumia – 80 votes
23. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 76 votes
24. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 74 votes
25. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 69 votes
26. [PS4] Atelier Yumia – 64 votes
27. [NSW] Ushiro – 58 votes
28. [NSW] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 53 votes
29. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection – 51 votes
30. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 50 votes
Sans surprise Monster Hunter au sommet des attentes.
On notera l'Arlésienne Ushiro de Level 5 annulé sur Vita puis ré-annoncé sur Switch mais on devine que depuis le temps le jeu est sans aucun doute annulé définitivement.
Surprise Metroid Prime 4 plus attendu que MGS 3 Delta.
tags :
posted the 02/17/2025 at 03:37 PM by newtechnix
newtechnix : yep clairement, en espérant que Nintendo donne une vision concrète des jeux à venir jusqu'à la fin d'année, c'est le meilleur moyen de donner envje de ce procurer la console la 1ère année.
Allez faut un max de ventes PARTOUT dans le monde pour que la licence perdure!!!