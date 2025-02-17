1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 806 votes

2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 678 votes

3. [PS5] Pragmata – 371 votes

4. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 360 votes

5. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 339 votes

6. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 297 votes

7. [NSW] Atelier Yumia – 270 votes

8. [NSW] Pokemon Legends Z-A – 239 votes

9. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 233 votes

10. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 228 votes

11. [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster – 180 votes

12. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 164 votes

13. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 143 votes

14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 138 votes

15. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 – 109 votes

16. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 106 votes

17. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – 98 votes

18. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 95 votes

19. [NSW] ToHeart – 92 votes

20. [NSW] Utawarerumono Trilogy Set – 90 votes

21. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 85 votes

22. [PS5] Atelier Yumia – 80 votes

23. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 76 votes

24. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 74 votes

25. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 69 votes

26. [PS4] Atelier Yumia – 64 votes

27. [NSW] Ushiro – 58 votes

28. [NSW] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 53 votes

29. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection – 51 votes

30. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 50 votes





Sans surprise Monster Hunter au sommet des attentes.



On notera l'Arlésienne Ushiro de Level 5 annulé sur Vita puis ré-annoncé sur Switch mais on devine que depuis le temps le jeu est sans aucun doute annulé définitivement.



Surprise Metroid Prime 4 plus attendu que MGS 3 Delta.