Les joueurs Japonais désirent
1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 806 votes
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 678 votes
3. [PS5] Pragmata – 371 votes
4. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 360 votes
5. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 339 votes
6. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 297 votes
7. [NSW] Atelier Yumia – 270 votes
8. [NSW] Pokemon Legends Z-A – 239 votes
9. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 233 votes
10. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 228 votes
11. [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster – 180 votes
12. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 164 votes
13. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 143 votes
14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 138 votes
15. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 – 109 votes
16. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 106 votes
17. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – 98 votes
18. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 95 votes
19. [NSW] ToHeart – 92 votes
20. [NSW] Utawarerumono Trilogy Set – 90 votes
21. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirates in Hawaii – 85 votes
22. [PS5] Atelier Yumia – 80 votes
23. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 76 votes
24. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 74 votes
25. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 69 votes
26. [PS4] Atelier Yumia – 64 votes
27. [NSW] Ushiro – 58 votes
28. [NSW] Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 53 votes
29. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection – 51 votes
30. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 50 votes


Sans surprise Monster Hunter au sommet des attentes.

On notera l'Arlésienne Ushiro de Level 5 annulé sur Vita puis ré-annoncé sur Switch mais on devine que depuis le temps le jeu est sans aucun doute annulé définitivement.

Surprise Metroid Prime 4 plus attendu que MGS 3 Delta.
    posted the 02/17/2025 at 03:37 PM by newtechnix
    comments (7)
    newtechnix posted the 02/17/2025 at 03:38 PM
    Un classement qui devrait certainement changé après le 2 avril
    tripy73 posted the 02/17/2025 at 03:51 PM
    Eux aussi ils sont aussi hypé pour Pragmata alors qu'on a quasiment rien vu du jeu, vivement que Capcom en montre enfin plus pour qu'on puisse découvrir à ressemble vraiment le jeu.

    newtechnix : yep clairement, en espérant que Nintendo donne une vision concrète des jeux à venir jusqu'à la fin d'année, c'est le meilleur moyen de donner envje de ce procurer la console la 1ère année.
    thejoke posted the 02/17/2025 at 03:55 PM
    Pragmata toujours debout
    leonsilverburg posted the 02/17/2025 at 04:00 PM
    Suikoden 1&2 11ème!!!

    Allez faut un max de ventes PARTOUT dans le monde pour que la licence perdure!!!
    sonilka posted the 02/17/2025 at 04:10 PM
    On a dépassé le stade du running gag pour Ushiro. C'était marrant de le voir apparaitre régulièrement dans le classement à l'époque mais aujourd'hui faut passer à autre chose. Le jeu était prévu sur PSP à la base
    eyrtz posted the 02/17/2025 at 04:32 PM
    Etrange que Ghost of Yotei ne soit pas présent.
    marchand2sable posted the 02/17/2025 at 04:35 PM
    Ça commence a devenir inquiétant pour Pragmata...
