name : Visions of Mana
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
A la découverte de Visions of Mana


Découverte de Visions of Mana avec Twinsen. Petits problèmes de son de mon micro sur la première moitié (désolé), ça va mieux ensuite !

Bon visionnage
La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jct2eFgnZc8
    posted the 11/11/2024 at 03:58 PM by obi69
