Enter The Fox
profile
foxstep
94
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1995
visites since opening : 3222067
foxstep > blog
Imagine ils censurent cette scene sur MGS3 Delta???
Je boycotte direct

Foxstep
    tags : meaaaaaw
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    wadewilson
    posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:28 PM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    jenicris posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Ils ont pas dit qu'il serait 100% identique ?
    jenicris posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:35 PM
    foxstep https://www.reddit.com/r/metalgearsolid/s/iHdgKUMaPR
    malroth posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:40 PM
    pourquoi veux tu qu'ils censure celle ci ?
    wadewilson posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:42 PM
    Très peu de chance, j'ai plus peur pour Eva perso
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:44 PM
    Du moment qu'il ne censure pas Eva qui marche a 4 pattes avec les boobs qui se balance
    malroth posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:47 PM
    marcelpatulacci oui voilà, c'est surtout pour ça.
    foxstep posted the 09/27/2024 at 08:09 PM
    jenicris Ah c'est cool c'est le cas

    malroth On sait jamais ils ont peut etre des Chatophobe dans le studio

    marcelpatulacci C'est un studio US qui développe?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo