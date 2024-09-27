accueil
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
foxstep
images and videos gallery
articles :
1995
1995
visites since opening :
3222067
3222067
foxstep
> blog
Imagine ils censurent cette scene sur MGS3 Delta???
Je boycotte direct
Foxstep
tags :
meaaaaaw
1
Like
Who likes this ?
wadewilson
posted the 09/27/2024 at 07:28 PM by
foxstep
foxstep
comments (
7
)
jenicris
posted
the 09/27/2024 at 07:32 PM
Ils ont pas dit qu'il serait 100% identique ?
jenicris
posted
the 09/27/2024 at 07:35 PM
foxstep
https://www.reddit.com/r/metalgearsolid/s/iHdgKUMaPR
malroth
posted
the 09/27/2024 at 07:40 PM
pourquoi veux tu qu'ils censure celle ci ?
wadewilson
posted
the 09/27/2024 at 07:42 PM
Très peu de chance, j'ai plus peur pour Eva perso
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 09/27/2024 at 07:44 PM
Du moment qu'il ne censure pas Eva qui marche a 4 pattes avec les boobs qui se balance
malroth
posted
the 09/27/2024 at 07:47 PM
marcelpatulacci
oui voilà, c'est surtout pour ça.
foxstep
posted
the 09/27/2024 at 08:09 PM
jenicris
Ah c'est cool c'est le cas
malroth
On sait jamais ils ont peut etre des Chatophobe dans le studio
marcelpatulacci
C'est un studio US qui développe?
