One Piece: Pas d'Alabasta en S2!
Très bon choix (me concernant,) on aura pas de truc rushé.

    shinz0
    posted the 08/20/2024 at 05:04 PM by ratchet
    comments (2)
    shinz0 posted the 08/20/2024 at 05:25 PM
    Dommage ça sera en saison 3
    Vivement la saison 1 était cool
    shanks posted the 08/20/2024 at 05:28 PM
    et c'est pas plus mal vu le morceau mais j'espère vraiment que les Saison 2 & 3 se suivront rapidement
