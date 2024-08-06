accueil
obi69
name :
Batman : Arkham Asylum
profile
obi69
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Redécouverte de Batman Arkham Asylum : la serre
2ème extrait commenté de ma redécouverte de Batman Arkham Asylum.
Au programme, soirée chill avec les followers où l'on a redécouvert la serre de Poison Ivy.
Bon visionnage !
La chaîne collective
-
https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
posted the 06/08/2024 at 05:33 PM by obi69
obi69
comments (1)
1
)
kinectical
posted
the 06/08/2024 at 05:39 PM
Ce jeu a sa sorti étais probablement THE game of the generation
