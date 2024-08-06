profile
Batman : Arkham Asylum
14
Likers
name : Batman : Arkham Asylum
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Eidos Interactive
developer : Rocksteady Studios
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 08/28/2009
us release date : 08/25/2009
japanese release date : 11/30/2008
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3
obi69
26
Likes
Likers
obi69
Redécouverte de Batman Arkham Asylum : la serre


2ème extrait commenté de ma redécouverte de Batman Arkham Asylum.

Au programme, soirée chill avec les followers où l'on a redécouvert la serre de Poison Ivy.

Bon visionnage !
La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    posted the 06/08/2024 at 05:33 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    kinectical posted the 06/08/2024 at 05:39 PM
    Ce jeu a sa sorti étais probablement THE game of the generation
