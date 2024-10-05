semaine du 22 avril

Une grosse semaine de sorties en terme de quantité



1 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 48,998 (New)

2 [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 41,009 (New)

3 [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 16,791 (New)

4 [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 15,079 (New)

5 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 13,039 (New)

6 [NSW] Library of Ruina (Arc System Works, 04/25/24) – 9,408 (New)

7 [PS5] SAND LAND (Bandai Namco, 04/25/24) – 7,810 (New)

8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,517 (5,812,012)

9 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 7,238 (150,418 )

10 [PS4] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 6,963 (New)

11 [PS5] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 6,681 (New)

12 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 6,290 (1,836,286)

13 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,348 (3,507,740)

14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,023 (7,752,736)

15 [NSW] Guitar Life: Lesson 1 (HORI, 04/25/24) – 4,641 (New)

16 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 4,425 (113,926)

17 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4,381 (1,041,633)

18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,323 (4,286,428 )

19 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,908 (5,493,498 )

20 [PS4] SAND LAND (Bandai Namco, 04/25/24) – 3,454 (New)

21 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 3,122 (324,094)

22 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,952 (5,334,432)

23 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,871 (1,432,967)

24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,863 (3,550,286)

25 [PS4] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 2,854 (New)

26 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 2,594 (152,318 )

27 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,554 (1,322,827)

28 [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 2,420 (75,586)

29 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2,044 (43,873)

30 [NSW] El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster (Rainy Frog, 04/28/24) – 1,971 (New)







semaine du 29

les IPs Nintendo reprennent le lead très rapidement et on a une seule sortie en terme de nouveauté.



1 [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 28,345 (New)

2 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 18,133 (67,131)

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,572 (5,825,584)

4 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) -9,933 (160,351)

5 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,735 (3,516,475)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,735 (3,516,475)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,713 (5,501,211)

8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,279 (7,760,015)

9 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 7,104 (1,048,737)

10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,200 (4,292,628 )

11 [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 5,270 (46,729)

12 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,507 (1,438,474)

13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,161 (5,339,593)

14 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 4,421 (118,347)

15 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 4,415 (156,733)

16 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 4,365 (17,404)

17 [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 3,355 (18,434)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,203 (1,277,812)

19 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3,169 (1,207,467)

20 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 3,157 (327,251)

21 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,147 (1,325,974)

22 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,856 (159,991)

23 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,832 (3,553,118 )

24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2,731 (1,979,416)

25 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,649 (318,398 )

26 [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 2,643 (19,434)

27 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,622 (2,282,780)

28 [PS5] SAND LAND (Bandai Namco, 04/25/24) – 2,450 (10,260)

29 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2,348 (206,686)

30 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 2,338 (539,644)