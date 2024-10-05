semaine du 22 avril
Une grosse semaine de sorties en terme de quantité
1 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 48,998 (New)
2 [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 41,009 (New)
3 [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 16,791 (New)
4 [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 15,079 (New)
5 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 13,039 (New)
6 [NSW] Library of Ruina (Arc System Works, 04/25/24) – 9,408 (New)
7 [PS5] SAND LAND (Bandai Namco, 04/25/24) – 7,810 (New)
8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,517 (5,812,012)
9 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 7,238 (150,418 )
10 [PS4] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 6,963 (New)
11 [PS5] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 6,681 (New)
12 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 6,290 (1,836,286)
13 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,348 (3,507,740)
14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,023 (7,752,736)
15 [NSW] Guitar Life: Lesson 1 (HORI, 04/25/24) – 4,641 (New)
16 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 4,425 (113,926)
17 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4,381 (1,041,633)
18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,323 (4,286,428 )
19 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,908 (5,493,498 )
20 [PS4] SAND LAND (Bandai Namco, 04/25/24) – 3,454 (New)
21 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 3,122 (324,094)
22 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,952 (5,334,432)
23 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,871 (1,432,967)
24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,863 (3,550,286)
25 [PS4] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 2,854 (New)
26 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 2,594 (152,318 )
27 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,554 (1,322,827)
28 [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 2,420 (75,586)
29 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2,044 (43,873)
30 [NSW] El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster (Rainy Frog, 04/28/24) – 1,971 (New)
semaine du 29
les IPs Nintendo reprennent le lead très rapidement et on a une seule sortie en terme de nouveauté.
1 [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 28,345 (New)
2 [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 18,133 (67,131)
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,572 (5,825,584)
4 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) -9,933 (160,351)
5 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,735 (3,516,475)
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,735 (3,516,475)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,713 (5,501,211)
8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,279 (7,760,015)
9 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 7,104 (1,048,737)
10 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,200 (4,292,628 )
11 [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 5,270 (46,729)
12 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,507 (1,438,474)
13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,161 (5,339,593)
14 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 4,421 (118,347)
15 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 4,415 (156,733)
16 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! (Aniplex, 04/25/24) – 4,365 (17,404)
17 [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond (Square Enix, 04/25/24) – 3,355 (18,434)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,203 (1,277,812)
19 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3,169 (1,207,467)
20 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 3,157 (327,251)
21 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,147 (1,325,974)
22 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,856 (159,991)
23 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,832 (3,553,118 )
24 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2,731 (1,979,416)
25 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,649 (318,398 )
26 [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (505 Games, 04/23/24) – 2,643 (19,434)
27 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,622 (2,282,780)
28 [PS5] SAND LAND (Bandai Namco, 04/25/24) – 2,450 (10,260)
29 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2,348 (206,686)
30 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 2,338 (539,644)
Sandland fait un départ catastrophique compte tenu qu'on parle d'un projet AAA basé sur une license de Toryama, minima le jeu aurait du viser un score à la Stellar Blade. Donc grosse déception, le public Japonais est devenu très spécial
Bandai aurait du appeler son jeu Marioland pour le vendre au lieu de Sandland
on la curiosité du top qui est Guitar Life, un jeu Switch d'apprentissage de la guitare accompagné d'un périphérique.