profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
leonr4
,
aym
name :
Witchfire
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
The Astronauts
genre :
FPS
profile
24
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
pxl
,
iglou2310
,
almightybhunivelze
,
madmovies
,
kisukesan
obi69
articles :
964
visites since opening :
1388128
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Witchfire (beta) : 1er boss
Suite et fin de la vidéo en 3 parties d'Iglou2310, consacrée à la découverte de la Beta de Witchfire, sur PC.
Si vous voulez (re)voir les vidéos précédentes :
- PARTIE 01
ICI
- PARTIE 02
ICI
La chaîne collective
-
https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
yukilin
,
burningcrimson
posted the 01/14/2024 at 07:27 PM by
obi69
comments (
1
)
malroth
posted
the 01/15/2024 at 07:40 PM
Je le prendrai ce jeu quand yaura la trad FR à sa sortie officielle en 1.0 sur steam.
Il a l'air vraiment sympa
