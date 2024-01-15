profile
name : Witchfire
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : The Astronauts
genre : FPS
obi69
obi69
Witchfire (beta) : 1er boss


Suite et fin de la vidéo en 3 parties d'Iglou2310, consacrée à la découverte de la Beta de Witchfire, sur PC.

Si vous voulez (re)voir les vidéos précédentes :

- PARTIE 01 ICI

- PARTIE 02 ICI
La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    yukilin, burningcrimson
    posted the 01/14/2024 at 07:27 PM by obi69
    malroth posted the 01/15/2024 at 07:40 PM
    Je le prendrai ce jeu quand yaura la trad FR à sa sortie officielle en 1.0 sur steam.

    Il a l'air vraiment sympa
