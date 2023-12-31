profile
Ghost of a Tale
9
name : Ghost of a Tale
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Indépendant
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
profile
obi69
obi69
articles : 952
visites since opening : 1356853
obi69 > blog
Nouvelle image Ghost of a Tale 2
Et c'est le créateur du jeu, Seith CG, qui nous offre ce bel artwork sur Twitter pour célébrer la fin d'année.

Pour rappel, Ghost of A Tale, c'est ça :
    ouken
    posted the 12/31/2023 at 09:03 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    piratees posted the 12/31/2023 at 09:25 PM
    sony aussi avait fait un jeu avec une sourie mais plus enfantin je me souviens plus de sont nom.
    terminagore posted the 12/31/2023 at 11:28 PM
    C'est con j'avais fini par ragequit le premier à l'époque à cause de freezes répétés arrivés dans la zone forestière, qui m'empêchaient d'avancer.
    Sinon le jeu était sympathique. On verra ce que donne le second.
