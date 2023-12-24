accueil
name :
Ghostwire : Tokyo
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Tango Gameworks
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Playstation 5
liberty
> blog
Ghostwire: Tokyo Gratuit sur L'Epic game Store !
Bon Réveillon ! Jouez bien mais surtout mangez bien !
https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/ghostwire-tokyo
posted the 12/24/2023 at 07:07 PM by
liberty
comments (
10
)
famimax
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 07:11 PM
Merci (ça fera que la 3eme version que je chope ^^), un très bon jeu incompris par des bourrins
famimax
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 07:14 PM
Ah mais il avait pas été déjà filé ? Je l'ai déja dans la biblio Epic
Mais merci quand même ! Certain l'avait surement raté
liberty
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 07:20 PM
famimax
peut être avec Amazon prime en Septembre ou alors t'achètes et t'oublies lol
amario
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 07:28 PM
J'ai vraiment bien aimé malgré le côté répétitif
yukilin
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 07:30 PM
Bien aimé ce jeu
zanpa
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 08:18 PM
Nul à chier je me suis fait chier sur ce jeu
keiku
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 08:35 PM
Ah bein ca tombe très bien je cherchais justement une grosse promo pour pouvoir le faire
neetsen
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 09:25 PM
Globalement
Un jeu très sympa mais Ultra répétitif
wilhelm
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 09:32 PM
Encore trop cher.
walterwhite
posted
the 12/24/2023 at 11:01 PM
Un bon petit jeu dans un Tokyo hyper bien fait avec beaucoup d’endroits à visiter.
Epic nous régal
