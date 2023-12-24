profile
Ghostwire : Tokyo
name : Ghostwire : Tokyo
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Tango Gameworks
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Playstation 5
Ghostwire: Tokyo Gratuit sur L'Epic game Store !
Bon Réveillon ! Jouez bien mais surtout mangez bien !

https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/ghostwire-tokyo


    famimax
    posted the 12/24/2023 at 07:07 PM by liberty
    famimax posted the 12/24/2023 at 07:11 PM
    Merci (ça fera que la 3eme version que je chope ^^), un très bon jeu incompris par des bourrins
    famimax posted the 12/24/2023 at 07:14 PM
    Ah mais il avait pas été déjà filé ? Je l'ai déja dans la biblio Epic
    Mais merci quand même ! Certain l'avait surement raté
    liberty posted the 12/24/2023 at 07:20 PM
    famimax peut être avec Amazon prime en Septembre ou alors t'achètes et t'oublies lol
    amario posted the 12/24/2023 at 07:28 PM
    J'ai vraiment bien aimé malgré le côté répétitif
    yukilin posted the 12/24/2023 at 07:30 PM
    Bien aimé ce jeu
    zanpa posted the 12/24/2023 at 08:18 PM
    Nul à chier je me suis fait chier sur ce jeu
    keiku posted the 12/24/2023 at 08:35 PM
    Ah bein ca tombe très bien je cherchais justement une grosse promo pour pouvoir le faire
    neetsen posted the 12/24/2023 at 09:25 PM
    Globalement
    Un jeu très sympa mais Ultra répétitif
    wilhelm posted the 12/24/2023 at 09:32 PM
    Encore trop cher.
    walterwhite posted the 12/24/2023 at 11:01 PM
    Un bon petit jeu dans un Tokyo hyper bien fait avec beaucoup d’endroits à visiter.

    Epic nous régal
