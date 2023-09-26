profile
Beyond Good & Evil 2
26
Likers
name : Beyond Good & Evil 2
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : Aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
darkxehanort94
9
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 342
visites since opening : 686083
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
Beyond Good Evil 2 est de Retour ! (C'est faux)
Tout ce qu'on a de nouveau c'est la découverte d'une sorte de démo de 2008.



https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/ed/news/beyond-good-and-evil-2-animation-470696
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/26/2023 at 04:07 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (4)
    kikoo31 posted the 09/26/2023 at 04:18 PM
    Cbc cg bcgnèkj
    suzukube posted the 09/26/2023 at 04:42 PM
    kikoo31 tu fais une attaque cérébrale ?
    ducknsexe posted the 09/26/2023 at 04:50 PM
    kikoo31
    Cbc cg bcgnèkj + & = BG&E

    suzukube elle se perfectionne aux acronymes
    madd posted the 09/26/2023 at 05:50 PM
    Et dire qu’ils auraient pu faire une suite simple sans chercher à créer un truc infini, pffff.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo