name :
Beyond Good & Evil 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
Aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
darkxehanort94
Beyond Good Evil 2 est de Retour ! (C'est faux)
Tout ce qu'on a de nouveau c'est la découverte d'une sorte de démo de 2008.
https://www.gameblog.fr/jeu-video/ed/news/beyond-good-and-evil-2-animation-470696
posted the 09/26/2023 at 04:07 PM by darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
comments (
4
)
kikoo31
posted
the 09/26/2023 at 04:18 PM
Cbc cg bcgnèkj
suzukube
posted
the 09/26/2023 at 04:42 PM
kikoo31
tu fais une attaque cérébrale ?
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/26/2023 at 04:50 PM
kikoo31
Cbc cg bcgnèkj + & = BG&E
suzukube
elle se perfectionne aux acronymes
madd
posted
the 09/26/2023 at 05:50 PM
Et dire qu’ils auraient pu faire une suite simple sans chercher à créer un truc infini, pffff.
