wario
dormir13hparjour
> blog
Le casting complet de Tekken 8 avait fuité
Il y a quelques semaines, le casting avait déjà fuité. Visiblement, l'information était fiable.
Source : mon père travaille chez Bandai
tags :
xbox
tekken
ps5
tekken 8
posted the 09/22/2023 at 12:39 PM by
dormir13hparjour
victornewman
posted
the 09/22/2023 at 12:42 PM
Heihachi is dead ? :'(
neetsen
posted
the 09/22/2023 at 12:45 PM
victornewman
Oui ! à la fin du 7
victornewman
posted
the 09/22/2023 at 12:47 PM
neetsen
qu'il repose en paix c'était un grand homme un visionnaire :'(
dormir13hparjour
posted
the 09/22/2023 at 12:55 PM
Un très bon père de famille
opthomas
posted
the 09/22/2023 at 01:01 PM
On a pas eu de Trailer pour tout le monde encore ? Il en manque combien d'individuel ?
kraken
posted
the 09/22/2023 at 01:06 PM
neetsen
Pour combien de temps? il nous a déjà fait le coup.
victornewman
posted
the 09/22/2023 at 01:09 PM
opthomas
12
