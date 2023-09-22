profile
Tekken 8
name : Tekken 8
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
articles : 12
visites since opening : 20652
dormir13hparjour > blog
Le casting complet de Tekken 8 avait fuité


Il y a quelques semaines, le casting avait déjà fuité. Visiblement, l'information était fiable.
Source : mon père travaille chez Bandai - !
    tags : xbox tekken ps5 tekken 8
    posted the 09/22/2023 at 12:39 PM by dormir13hparjour
    comments (7)
    victornewman posted the 09/22/2023 at 12:42 PM
    Heihachi is dead ? :'(
    neetsen posted the 09/22/2023 at 12:45 PM
    victornewman Oui ! à la fin du 7
    victornewman posted the 09/22/2023 at 12:47 PM
    neetsen qu'il repose en paix c'était un grand homme un visionnaire :'(
    dormir13hparjour posted the 09/22/2023 at 12:55 PM
    Un très bon père de famille
    opthomas posted the 09/22/2023 at 01:01 PM
    On a pas eu de Trailer pour tout le monde encore ? Il en manque combien d'individuel ?
    kraken posted the 09/22/2023 at 01:06 PM
    neetsen
    Pour combien de temps? il nous a déjà fait le coup.
    victornewman posted the 09/22/2023 at 01:09 PM
    opthomas 12
