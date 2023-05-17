accueil
name :
Metro : Last Light
platform :
PC
editor :
Koch Media
developer :
4A Games
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
Metro Last Light Complete edition offert des demain sur steam
posted the 05/17/2023 at 01:56 PM by
gameslover
liberty
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:06 PM
Ils peuvent pas l'offrir sur console aussi
kinectical
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:18 PM
liberty
il n’y a JAMAIS ce genre d’offre sur console tu peut oublié ça il n’y en auras jamais de la vie
laiho
posted
the 05/17/2023 at 02:43 PM
Cool ça merci pour l'info
