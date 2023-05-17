profile
Metro : Last Light
10
Likers
name : Metro : Last Light
platform : PC
editor : Koch Media
developer : 4A Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
gameslover > blog
Metro Last Light Complete edition offert des demain sur steam
    tripy73
    posted the 05/17/2023 at 01:56 PM by gameslover
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:06 PM
    Ils peuvent pas l'offrir sur console aussi
    kinectical posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:18 PM
    liberty il n’y a JAMAIS ce genre d’offre sur console tu peut oublié ça il n’y en auras jamais de la vie
    laiho posted the 05/17/2023 at 02:43 PM
    Cool ça merci pour l'info
