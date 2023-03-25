profile
Resident Evil 4 Remake
kr16
kr16
Re4 bug
Bonjour avez vous des bugs sur le jeux
Moi j'ai déjà eu 2 son qui grésille
Une fois a l'entrée du village et une fois quand on vois Ada pour la première fois
    posted the 03/25/2023 at 11:46 PM by kr16
    comments (2)
    guiguif posted the 03/25/2023 at 11:57 PM
    RAS
    bigsnake posted the 03/26/2023 at 03:08 AM
    Pareil RAS
