accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
wario
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
name :
Resident Evil 4 Remake
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
tolgafury
kr16
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
22
visites since opening :
29954
kr16
> blog
Re4 bug
Bonjour avez vous des bugs sur le jeux
Moi j'ai déjà eu 2 son qui grésille
Une fois a l'entrée du village et une fois quand on vois Ada pour la première fois
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/25/2023 at 11:46 PM by
kr16
comments (
2
)
guiguif
posted
the 03/25/2023 at 11:57 PM
RAS
bigsnake
posted
the 03/26/2023 at 03:08 AM
Pareil RAS
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo