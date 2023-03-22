profile
Fortnite
10
Likers
name : Fortnite
platform : PC
editor : Epic Games
developer : Epic Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
xelakopat
0
Like
Likers
xelakopat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2
visites since opening : 1690
xelakopat > blog
Fornite x Unreal Engine 5.2
Epic vient de faire une démo de leur editeur de jeux pour Fortnite (UEFN) lors du State of Unreal 2023 et la beta publique est ouverte !
3 demo sont dispo sur Fornite toutes plus hallucinantes les unes que les autres










Si vous voulez créer une map la version bêta publique sur PC.: https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/fortnite--uefn
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom, suzukube
    posted the 03/22/2023 at 07:50 PM by xelakopat
    comments (17)
    korou posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:11 PM
    Un truc de fou… O.O
    brookk posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:19 PM
    le moteur et ouf !
    souls posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:32 PM
    Découvrez de nouveaux outils. Imaginez des expériences incroyables. Créé par vous. Unreal Editor pour Fortnite (UEFN) est maintenant disponible en version bêta publique sur PC.

    [img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510846-fr2b2eowwaabn-8.jpg[/img]

    [img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510851-fr2b2egwiastgur.jpg[/img]

    [img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510858-fr2b2epxsaemiqx.jpg[/img]

    [img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510874-fr2b2ejwcaiehs6.jpg[/img]

    Si jamais tu veux compléter ta news.

    https://twitter.com/FNCreate/status/1638606526733492258
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:37 PM
    Xelakopat J'comprends pas on peut y jouer DANS Fortnite ?!
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:38 PM
    OUAAAAAAAAAA MAIS TOUT CE QU'ON PEUT FAIRE C'EST COMME AVOIR DREAMS DANS FORTNITE J'CROIS QUE PERSONNE N'EST ENCORE PRÊT
    souls posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:39 PM
    suzukube L'UEFN vient compléter la trousse à outils du mode Créatif de Fortnite et permet à des équipes de créateurs de collaborer sur PC et consoles pour développer et tester leurs îles en temps réel.

    https://www.fortnite.com/news/unreal-editor-for-fortnite-and-creator-economy-2-0-are-here-new-worlds-await
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:40 PM
    souls Pour ceux qui veulent tester (je réinstalle Fortnite sur mes consoles mon PC va exploser mdr)

    Forest Guardian: 0348-4483-3263
    Escape Room: 9836-7381-5978
    Deserted: Domination: 8035-1519-2959
    xelakopat posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:42 PM
    suzukube
    Oui 3 maps crée par Epic sont jouable
    Forest Guardian
    The Space Inside
    Desertd: Domination
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:43 PM
    En plus on est payé quand des joueurs jouent sur nos MAPS ! Epic Games c'est vraiment un autre monde, ils sont top
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:48 PM
    xelakopat PUTAIN MEC JE VIENS DE LANCER SUR MA 1660TI graphiquement c'est INCROYABLE j'suis sur le cul j'm'attendais tellement à ce que ça rame que j'bug total là Bon bah let's go videooooooooooooooooooo !!!
    xelakopat posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:51 PM
    suzukube
    Bonne vidéo mec !je kiff ton contenu !
    niflheim posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:54 PM
    Mouais... vous avez déjà joué à The Last of Us Part I ?

    http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0015.jpg

    http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0018.jpg

    http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0021.jpg

    http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44607-4992_0004.jpg

    http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44607-4992_0010.jpg

    http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44603-4992_0014.jpg

    http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0016.jpg
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 08:59 PM
    niflheim oui mais c'est pas fait par des créateurs dans Fortnite
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:01 PM
    xelakopat Je trouve ça fou de pouvoir faire un jeu avec une D.A. totalement différente (et réaliste) dans Fortnite xD ! Et de le mettre à disposition des joueurs gratuitement c'est prince. On sent qu'Epic Games veut vraiment que Fortnite perdure en tant que plateforme de jeu.

    D'ailleurs, ça permettra d'avoir (enfin) de vrais bon concert comme ceux de Travis Scott ou Ariana Grande in game, parce que les derniers concerts fait avec l'outil créateur, on va pas se mentir, c'était un peu nul à chier. Mention spécial au concert a Aya Nakamura xD !
    nigel posted the 03/22/2023 at 09:15 PM
    Ptain les malins ils ont trouvés le moyen d'avoir des dev' gratos pour le jeu et de monétiser là dessus.
    cleptomaniak posted the 03/22/2023 at 10:38 PM
    C’est uniquement sur PC ?
    suzukube posted the 03/22/2023 at 11:00 PM
    cleptomaniak Nan sur Xbox Series aussi, je suppose que sur Switch ça fonctionne également !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo