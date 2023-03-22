Epic vient de faire une démo de leur editeur de jeux pour Fortnite (UEFN) lors du State of Unreal 2023 et la beta publique est ouverte !
3 demo sont dispo sur Fornite toutes plus hallucinantes les unes que les autres
Si vous voulez créer une map la version bêta publique sur PC.: https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/fortnite--uefn
[img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510846-fr2b2eowwaabn-8.jpg[/img]
[img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510851-fr2b2egwiastgur.jpg[/img]
[img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510858-fr2b2epxsaemiqx.jpg[/img]
[img=400]https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/12/3/1679510874-fr2b2ejwcaiehs6.jpg[/img]
Si jamais tu veux compléter ta news.
https://twitter.com/FNCreate/status/1638606526733492258
https://www.fortnite.com/news/unreal-editor-for-fortnite-and-creator-economy-2-0-are-here-new-worlds-await
Forest Guardian: 0348-4483-3263
Escape Room: 9836-7381-5978
Deserted: Domination: 8035-1519-2959
Oui 3 maps crée par Epic sont jouable
Forest Guardian
The Space Inside
Desertd: Domination
Bonne vidéo mec !je kiff ton contenu !
http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0015.jpg
http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0018.jpg
http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0021.jpg
http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44607-4992_0004.jpg
http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44607-4992_0010.jpg
http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44603-4992_0014.jpg
http://images.gamersyde.com/image_the_last_of_us_part_i-44604-4992_0016.jpg
D'ailleurs, ça permettra d'avoir (enfin) de vrais bon concert comme ceux de Travis Scott ou Ariana Grande in game, parce que les derniers concerts fait avec l'outil créateur, on va pas se mentir, c'était un peu nul à chier. Mention spécial au concert a Aya Nakamura xD !