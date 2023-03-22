Epic vient de faire une démo de leur editeur de jeux pour Fortnite (UEFN) lors du State of Unreal 2023 et la beta publique est ouverte !3 demo sont dispo sur Fornite toutes plus hallucinantes les unes que les autresSi vous voulez créer une map la version bêta publique sur PC.: https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/fortnite--uefn